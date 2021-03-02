LPS updates mask policies for 2021 spring sports

LEXINGTON – The Lexington High School and Nebraska School Activities Association have updated their policies for the Spring 2021 sports season, regarding masks at high school events. The NSAA and Lexington Public Schools are requiring the following of schools, officials and spectators for all spring season contests:

• Active participants are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition/performance.

• Coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, course, track or pitch) are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings at all times.

• Spectators are required to wear face coverings when entering any contest involving Lexington High School (Tennis, Soccer, Golf and Track). However, face coverings may be removed when the contest is outside and 6 feet of physical distance between non-household members can be maintained.

• Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth.

• There are no capacity limitations for our outdoor spring sports.