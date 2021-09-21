Loomis Wolves overwhelm Overton Eagles, 44-0

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles were roughly handled in a 44-0 loss at home against the Loomis Wolves on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Wolves put up 12 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, only six in the third and 12 more in the final quarter of play.

Braden Fleischman, #23, had 12 attempts with four completions for a total of 41 yards. Dominic Kyle, #15, had the most success on the ground with three carries for 13 yards. Fleischman had 10 carries but finished with negative yardage.

Dalton Carlson, #97, and Brendan McCarter, #6, made some good play as well.

The Eagles will play the Medicine Valley Raiders on Thursday, September 23. Overton will attempt to upgrade on its 0-4 season record. The Raiders go into the contest with a 2-2 record after their 50-28 league win over Axtell.