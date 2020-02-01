GOTHENBURG – The Cozad Basketball teams took their places in the Southwest conference tournament in Gothenburg on Thursday night. The lady ‘Makers fell to the Minden Whippets, taking eighth place in the conference, while the Haymakers claimed a win over host Gothenburg Swedes for fifth place.
The Cozad teams each lost their tournament openers on Monday. The lady Haymakers dropped their game with the Broken Bow Indians, 22-62, and the Haymaker boys took a loss to the Minden Whippets in Minden, 38-56. This brought the two teams to Gothenburg High School for their consolation games; the Cozad girls faced the Minden lady Whippets and the Boys would take on the Gothenburg Swedes.
The Haymakers took the court with the Swedes to start Cozad’s games on Thursday, taking an early lead over Gothenburg, 11-9, after the first eight minutes. The Haymakers edged the Swedes in the second quarter, 10-9, for a three point lead at halftime, 21-18. After an 18-19 third quarter, the Haymakers still led the Swedes, 39-37.
Gothenburg turned the tables and took the lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Haymakers, playing from behind, surged ahead with two timely three pointers from Tag Sassali and one more from Nolan Wetovick. The spaces between were filled with two pointers scored by Jacob Weatherly and Jacob Gengenbach, punctuated with four free throws scored by Jacob Engel. Cozad going 21-17 over the Swedes gave them the win and fifth place in the 2020 Southwest Conference tournament.
The lady Haymakers fell to the Broken Bow Indians on Monday, 22-62, sending them to the seventh place match against the Minden lady Whippets in Gothenburg on Thursday. The lady ‘Makers fell behind early in the match, scoring 18 points to Minden’s 25 in the first half. Cozad matched the Whippets in the second half, 21-21, taking eighth place in the Southwest conference tournament.
The Cozad basketball teams will rematch with Minden on Friday, Feb. 7 when they host the Whippets. Varsity Games in Cozad are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
