Local teams defeated in subdistricts
Local teams defeated in subdistricts

Lexington’s Austin Friedrichsen and Jase Carpenter attempt to stop Grand Island Northwest’s Riley Anderson in the Monday, Feb. 22 subdistrict game at Northwest High School.  The Minutemen took a loss, 36-53, ending the Minutemen’s bid for the state tournament and their season.

 Lee BH News Service photo • Josh Salmon

Lexington’s loss to Northwest signals the coming end to winter sports

LEXINGTON – Several hoops seasons have met their end, already, as the girls subdistrict contests were held last week and the boys began theirs on Monday this week.  The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen have closed their seasons; the ‘Maids with a loss to the Hastings Tigers, 37-48, while the boys fell to the Grand Island Northwest Vikings, 36-53.

As for the girls subdistrict brackets, all Lexington area teams have taken a loss in their respective subdistricts.  The Lexington Minutemaids met with the Hastings Tigers in their first round, taking a 37-48 loss, ending their season.  The Minutemaids end their season with a 4-18 record and will lose senior Klair Fagot.

The Cozad lady Haymakers fell in their first-round match-up of the C1-11 district bracket with Chase County.  The 16-6 Longhorns put up a 35-53 win over the lady ‘Makers.  The Cozad Haymaker girls end their season with a record of 4-18 and will lose four seniors; Izabel Martinez, Claire Kostrunek, Biz Tvrdy and Tayler Chytka.

The Hi-Line Bulls girls took a loss on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to the top-seeded team in their bracket, the South Loup Bobcats, by a score of 36-53.  The Hi-Line girls end their season with a 2-19 record and will lose five seniors; Karissa Hodge, Kaydee Diefenbaugh, Gretchen Hodge, Gracie Gibbens and Alivia Knoerzer.

The Overton Lady Eagles met with the Elm Creek girls for their first game of the class C2-10 bracket on Tuesday, Feb. 16.  The Eagles fell to the Elm Creek lady Buffaloes, 40-32, ending their season with a 19-5 record.  The lady Eagles will graduate four players including Rachel Ecklund, Haley Fleischman, Allie Altwine and Paetyn Florell.

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller lady Mustangs, seeded top of their bracket, won their first game of the Class D2-8 bracket on Tuesday, Feb. 16, putting away 59 points over Brady’s 14 to advance.  The lady ‘Stangs fell to the second-seeded Loomis Wolves, however, 40-54.  The S-E-M girls have a chance to buy back into the state tournament when they face the Chambers/Wheeler Central Renegades at Ord High School on Friday, Feb. 26.at 6 p.m.

The Minutemen kicked off the boys week with a game against the Northwest Vikings in Grand Island where the Lexington boys took a loss, 36-53, ending their season with a 3-18 record.  The Minutemen will lose four seniors including Noah Converse, Austin Friedrichsen, Anthony Rodriguez and Mathew Salas-Castillo.

The Hi-Line Bulls took a loss in their first game of the Class D1-9 bracket on Monday, Feb. 22.  The Bulls fell to the Axtell Wildcats, 56-76, and end their season with a record of 3-19.  Hi-Line will graduate two seniors, Nate Hodge and Kaden Nickell.

Congratulations to the teams on their seasons from the Lexington Clipper-Herald and Good Luck in your next season.

 

