Local teams defeated in subdistricts

Lexington’s loss to Northwest signals the coming end to winter sports

LEXINGTON – Several hoops seasons have met their end, already, as the girls subdistrict contests were held last week and the boys began theirs on Monday this week. The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen have closed their seasons; the ‘Maids with a loss to the Hastings Tigers, 37-48, while the boys fell to the Grand Island Northwest Vikings, 36-53.

As for the girls subdistrict brackets, all Lexington area teams have taken a loss in their respective subdistricts. The Lexington Minutemaids met with the Hastings Tigers in their first round, taking a 37-48 loss, ending their season. The Minutemaids end their season with a 4-18 record and will lose senior Klair Fagot.

The Cozad lady Haymakers fell in their first-round match-up of the C1-11 district bracket with Chase County. The 16-6 Longhorns put up a 35-53 win over the lady ‘Makers. The Cozad Haymaker girls end their season with a record of 4-18 and will lose four seniors; Izabel Martinez, Claire Kostrunek, Biz Tvrdy and Tayler Chytka.