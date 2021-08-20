 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local students participate in Mid-America Basketball Camp
0 comments

Local students participate in Mid-America Basketball Camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local students participate in Mid-America Basketball Camp

Left to right: Coach Larry Ribble, Coach Bill Gravers, Kaser Johnson, Bryant Truax, Kannan Seim, Nelson Mintken and Coach Mike Trader.

 Courtesy photo

HASTINGS — Several local students from Lexington, Elwood and Eustis participated in the Mid-America Basketball Camp that took place July 22-25 at Hastings College and won events and earned awards.

The students were Asher Hecox, Eustis; Dawson Ruda, Eustis; Zachary Whittaker, Elwood; Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood; Judah Niemeier, Elwood and Bryant Truax, Lexington.

Awards earned:

Most Valuable Campers

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis

Three on Three Campion

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Zachary Whittaker, Elwood

Boys White League: Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood

One on One Champions

Boys Red League Guard: Asher Hecox, Eustis

Boys White League Guard: Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood

Rebound Leaders for the week

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis

Assist Leaders for the week

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis

Boys White League: Bryant Truax, Lexington

Nightly Scoring Leaders

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Dawson Ruda, Eustis

Nightly Rebound Leaders

Boys Red League: Dawson Ruda, Eustis

Nightly Assist Leaders

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Zachary Whittaker, Elwood

Boys White League: Bryant Truax, Lexington

All Stars

Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Judah Niemeier, Elwood, Dawson Ruda, Eustis and Zachary Whittaker, Elwood

Boys White League: Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood, Bryant Truax, Lexington

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics