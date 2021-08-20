Local students participate in Mid-America Basketball Camp

HASTINGS — Several local students from Lexington, Elwood and Eustis participated in the Mid-America Basketball Camp that took place July 22-25 at Hastings College and won events and earned awards.
The students were Asher Hecox, Eustis; Dawson Ruda, Eustis; Zachary Whittaker, Elwood; Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood; Judah Niemeier, Elwood and Bryant Truax, Lexington.
Awards earned:
Most Valuable Campers
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis
Three on Three Campion
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Zachary Whittaker, Elwood
Boys White League: Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood
One on One Champions
Boys Red League Guard: Asher Hecox, Eustis
Boys White League Guard: Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood
Rebound Leaders for the week
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis
Assist Leaders for the week
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis
Boys White League: Bryant Truax, Lexington
Nightly Scoring Leaders
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Dawson Ruda, Eustis
Nightly Rebound Leaders
Boys Red League: Dawson Ruda, Eustis
Nightly Assist Leaders
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Zachary Whittaker, Elwood
Boys White League: Bryant Truax, Lexington
All Stars
Boys Red League: Asher Hecox, Eustis, Judah Niemeier, Elwood, Dawson Ruda, Eustis and Zachary Whittaker, Elwood
Boys White League: Brody Diefenbaugh, Elwood, Bryant Truax, Lexington