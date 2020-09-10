 Skip to main content
Local pool team qualifies for Vegas championship
BlurredVision.jpg

Gothenburg pool team "Blurred Vision" qualified for the APA Las Vegas national championships.  Team members include: (left to right) Mitch Wagner, Cindy Messersmith, Stacy Everett, JP Thomalla, John Paul and Zach Underwood.  Not pictured:  Sean Magana and Dusty Holbein.

 Courtesy photo • APA

“Blurred Vision” out of Pete’s Lounge in Gothenburg will advance to the American Poolplayers Association (APA) 9-Ball World Pool Championships in Las Vegas after winning the Western Nebraska APA 9-Ball World Qualifier held at Eagles Club in North Platte.

Team members include Mitch Wagner, Cindy Messersmith, Stacy Everett, JP Thomalla, John Paul, Zach Underwood, Sean Magana and Dusty Holbein.

Teams that advance to the Vegas events receive a generous travel allowance, paid entry fees/greens fees and complimentary lodging at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, site of the APA World Pool Championships.

Follow the Western Nebraska APA Pool Leagues on Facebook, or call 308-344-4811 for more information.

