 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LHS girls wrestling's first ever tournament
0 comments

LHS girls wrestling's first ever tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORK - LHS girls wrestling made history last week when the program attended their first all-girls tournament at the NSWCA State Wrestling Tournament in York.  Minutemaids Wrestling took four wrestlers to the contest and boast one medalist, their first in school history, Korah Ellis with a fifth-place medal in the 117 lb. bracket.

Sophomores Kytzia Hernandez and Frankie Walsh competed in the 109 lb. bracket at the state tournament with both wrestlers going 3-2 on the day.

Hernandez pinned her first opponent, Sharon Garza of Bayard, in 47 seconds before taking a loss to Masilia Arndt of Centura by fall, 3:46. Hernandez received a by in her first consolation match before taking a 10-7 decision win over South Sioux City’s Koral Carillo-Pan.  Hernandez ended her day with a loss to Battle Creek’s Tayce Bleich in sudden victory-1, 8-6.

Frankie Walsh also went 3-2 at the state tournament, beginning, receiving a bye in her first round and taking a win by fall in the second, pinning Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water in 1:12.  Walsh went on to take a consolation win over Jessica Ortega of Schuyler before taking a loss to Bleich by 9-5 decision, ending her state run.

In the 117 lb. bracket, Karen Santoyo went 2-2 at the girls state tournament.  Santoyo received a bye in the first round before taking a loss to Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill by technical fall, 17-2.  Santoyo then took a consolation win over Isabella Dizona of Omaha Skutt Catholic by fall, pinning Dizona in 2:13.  Audrey Morris of Mitchell ended Santoyo’s state journey with a win by fall, pinning Santoyo in 2:36.

Lexington Minutemaid sophomore Korah Ellis went 4-2 at the NSWCA girls State Tournament to take fifth place in the 117 lb. bracket, making Ellis the first girls state wrestling medalist in school history.  Her journey began with a bye, followed by a pin over Audrey Morris of Mitchell in 49 seconds, and a 4-3 decision win over Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill.  Ellis took her first loss of the tournament to Callie Arnold of Pierce by 0-2 decision.  In the consolation side of the bracket, Ellis began with a 55 second loss by fall to Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer, sending Ellis to the fifth-place match for a rematch with Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill.  Ellis took the win by fall, pinning Gomez in 1:52 for the win and taking home the fifth-place medal for the Minutemaids.

As a team, the Minutemaids tied Ainsworth in 25th place of 64 registered teams with 22 points.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustangs suffer two losses
Sports News

Mustangs suffer two losses

SUMNER - The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Basketball teams took two losses in front of a home crowd on Thursday, Jan. 28 when they hosted the Amher…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics