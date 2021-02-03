LHS girls wrestling's first ever tournament

YORK - LHS girls wrestling made history last week when the program attended their first all-girls tournament at the NSWCA State Wrestling Tournament in York. Minutemaids Wrestling took four wrestlers to the contest and boast one medalist, their first in school history, Korah Ellis with a fifth-place medal in the 117 lb. bracket.
Sophomores Kytzia Hernandez and Frankie Walsh competed in the 109 lb. bracket at the state tournament with both wrestlers going 3-2 on the day.
Hernandez pinned her first opponent, Sharon Garza of Bayard, in 47 seconds before taking a loss to Masilia Arndt of Centura by fall, 3:46. Hernandez received a by in her first consolation match before taking a 10-7 decision win over South Sioux City’s Koral Carillo-Pan. Hernandez ended her day with a loss to Battle Creek’s Tayce Bleich in sudden victory-1, 8-6.
Frankie Walsh also went 3-2 at the state tournament, beginning, receiving a bye in her first round and taking a win by fall in the second, pinning Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water in 1:12. Walsh went on to take a consolation win over Jessica Ortega of Schuyler before taking a loss to Bleich by 9-5 decision, ending her state run.
In the 117 lb. bracket, Karen Santoyo went 2-2 at the girls state tournament. Santoyo received a bye in the first round before taking a loss to Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill by technical fall, 17-2. Santoyo then took a consolation win over Isabella Dizona of Omaha Skutt Catholic by fall, pinning Dizona in 2:13. Audrey Morris of Mitchell ended Santoyo’s state journey with a win by fall, pinning Santoyo in 2:36.
Lexington Minutemaid sophomore Korah Ellis went 4-2 at the NSWCA girls State Tournament to take fifth place in the 117 lb. bracket, making Ellis the first girls state wrestling medalist in school history. Her journey began with a bye, followed by a pin over Audrey Morris of Mitchell in 49 seconds, and a 4-3 decision win over Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Ellis took her first loss of the tournament to Callie Arnold of Pierce by 0-2 decision. In the consolation side of the bracket, Ellis began with a 55 second loss by fall to Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer, sending Ellis to the fifth-place match for a rematch with Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Ellis took the win by fall, pinning Gomez in 1:52 for the win and taking home the fifth-place medal for the Minutemaids.
As a team, the Minutemaids tied Ainsworth in 25th place of 64 registered teams with 22 points.