LHS girls wrestling's first ever tournament

Lexington Minutemaid sophomore Korah Ellis went 4-2 at the NSWCA girls State Tournament to take fifth place in the 117 lb. bracket, making Ellis the first girls state wrestling medalist in school history. Her journey began with a bye, followed by a pin over Audrey Morris of Mitchell in 49 seconds, and a 4-3 decision win over Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Ellis took her first loss of the tournament to Callie Arnold of Pierce by 0-2 decision. In the consolation side of the bracket, Ellis began with a 55 second loss by fall to Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer, sending Ellis to the fifth-place match for a rematch with Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Ellis took the win by fall, pinning Gomez in 1:52 for the win and taking home the fifth-place medal for the Minutemaids.