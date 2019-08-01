LEXINGTON – Lexington High School Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Sam Jilka was honored for his accomplishments in the 2018-19 school year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The USTFCCCA Awarded Jilka the honor of Boys’ High School Coach of the Year for the state of Nebraska for the Minutemen 2019 track and field season, having won the state championship at Omaha Burke earlier this year.
Jilka’s other accomplishments include leading The Minutemaids in the 2018 Class B Cross Country meet to a sixth place finish as a team as well as a state runner-up Minutemen team. The Minutemen took the state championship at the NSAA State meet in Omaha in 2019 while the Minutemaids placed fourth overall in Class B.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald staff extends their congratulations to Coach Jilka and his athletes for his award.
