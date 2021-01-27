 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington's John Higgins Invite 2021
0 comments

Lexington's John Higgins Invite 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON – Lexington wrestling held their Higgins Invite over the weekend and the results are in.  Of the 10 teams in attendance, Lexington tied with Sidney for seventh place, with each team having 86.5 points.  The Minutemen saw no champions at the Higgins season but celebrated seven medalists including two runners-up.

The first of Lexington’s second place winners, the 113 lb. Daven Naylor, took runner-up after going 3-1 on the day, including two wins by fall and a win by technical fall.  Naylor pinned Tristen Johnson on Holdrege in 26 seconds, won by technical fall, 17-2, over Tristan Reinke of Beatrice and a 36 second pin over Jordan Shirley of Gering.  Kael Lauridsen of Bennington pinned Naylor in the championship match in 2:59.

The 120 lb. Ivan Lazo took third place in his bracket, with a bye in his first round and taking a win by 4-0 decision over Collin McDaniel of Scott Community in the second round.  Lazo fell to Quinton Chavez of Gering by fall, 3:04, in the third round.  In the consolation side of the bracket, Lazo took a 5-2 decision win over Bryce Karlin of Beatrice to qualify for the third place match.  Lazo won third place with an 8-2 win by decision over Sidney’s Austin Munier.

Dylan Hubbard was Lexington’s second runner-up at the Higgins Invite on Saturday, having won two of his three matches.  Hubbard kicked the day off with a 34 second win by fall over Andrew Jacobson of Holdrege, followed by a 14-4 major decision win over Bennington’s Braxton Peacher.  In the championship match, Hubbard took a loss to Paul Ruff of Gering by technical fall, 16-0, taking runner-up in the 126 lb. match bracket.

Next up, the 152 lb. Rene Corado went 2-2 at the Higgins to take fourth place.  He began the day with a 7-1 decision win over Connor Brecht of Bennington, followed by a loss by major decision, 2-10, to Cole Maschmann of Beatrice.  In the consolation side of the bracket, Corado defeated Keenan Allen of Gering by 6-4 decision but fell to North Platte’s Raymen Riley by fall, 5:00.

The 182 lb. Ismael Ayala went 1-3 at the Higgins Invite, taking home a sixth place medal.  He fell in his first match by fall, 1:54, to Gavyn Brauer of North Platte.  Ayala then took a win in ultimate tie breaker round to Hunter Thompson of Bennington, 5-4, and took a loss to Damian Smith of Holdrege by fall in 2:56, sending Ayala to the sixth place match.  Ayala fell to Scott Community’s Jeffery Nix by decision, 3-7, taking sixth place in the 182 lb. bracket.

The 195 lb. Fredy Vargas took fifth place at his school’s invite on Saturday, going 2-2 on the day.  Vargas fell to Taydon Gorsuch of Gering by fall, 5:12 in the first round.  After receiving a bye in the first match of the consolation bracket Vargas was pinned by Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice in 3:18, sending him to the fifth place match.  Vargas rematched Gorusch in the fifth place final, this time taking a decisive win by fall in just 35 seconds.  Vargas took the fifth place medal.

Lexington’s seventh medalist at the Lexington invite, the 285 lb. Sebastian Dones, went 1-2 on the day.  He dropped his first round match with Sidney’s Brandon Lock by fall in 1:21 before moving to the consolation side of the bracket.  Dones won his first match in consolation, defeating Connor Fulmer of Holdrege by fall in 2:14 before taking a loss to Matthew Musselmann of North Platte by fall, 1:52.  In the fifth place match Dones met Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central, taking a loss by fall in 1:54, giving Dones the sixth place medal.

 

Top wrestlers for each bracket are as follows:

 

106 lbs.

1st – Chance Houser of Sidney

2nd – Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings

3rd – Cadyn Coyle of Bennington

4th – Ashton Dane of Gering

5th – Gavin Vanover of Beatrice

6th – Matt Janssen of Holdrege

113 lbs.

1st – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington

2nd – Daven Naylor of Lexington

3rd – Jordan Shirley of Gering

4rd – Tristan Reinke of Beatrice

5th – Jace Kennel of North Platte

6th – Justin Barbee of Adams Central

120 lbs.

1st – Quinton Chavez of Gering

2nd – Braiden Kort of Adams Central

3rd – Ivan Lazo of Lexington

4th – Austin Munier of Sidney

5th – Bryce Karlin of Beatrice

6th – Collin McDaniel of Scott Community

126 lbs.

1st – Paul Ruff of Gering

2nd – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington

3rd – Braxton Peacher of Bennington

4th – Elijah Johnson of Hastings

5th – Colton Jelinek of Beatrice

6th – Zach Roberts of Scott Community

132 lbs.

1st – Drew Arnold of Beatrice

2nd – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte

3rd – AJ Parrish of Bennington

4th – Zach Rohrbough of Scott Community

5th – Tyler Nagel of Gering

6th – Julian Maytorena of Sidney

138 lbs.

1st – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice

2nd – Darian Diaz of North Platte

3rd – Albert Stone of Gering

4th – Blake Kile of Hastings

5th – Austin Breckinridge of Bennington

6th – Jacob Janssen of Holdrege

145 lbs.

1st – Landon Weider of Hastings

2nd – Nate Rocheleau of Gering

3rd – Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte

4th – Connor Armendariz of Scott Community

5th – Jaydan Janssen of Holdrege

6th – Kruse Williamson of Beatrice

152 lbs.

1st – Jett Samuelson of Hastings

2nd – Cole Maschmann of Beatrice

3rd – Raymen Riley of North Platte

4th – Rene Corado of Lexington

5th – Keenan Allen of Gering

6th – Connor Brecht of Bennington

160 lbs.

1st – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte

2nd – Jarrett Koch of Beatrice

3rd – Kale Wheeler of Scott Community

4th – Blane Boehmer of Bennington

5th – Brayden Lockling of Hastings

6th – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege

170 lbs.

1st – Jacob Awiszus of Gering

2nd – Torrance Keehn of Beatrice

3rd – Jackson Phelps of Hastings

4th – Luke Rathjen of North Platte

5th – Sam Holt of Holdrege

6th – Joseph Wells of Bennington

182 lbs.

1st – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte

2nd – Brady Robb of Sidney

3rd – Deegan of Nelson of Beatrice

4th – Damian Smith of Holdrege

5th – Jeffery Nix of Scott Community

6th – Ismael Ayala of Lexington

195 lbs.

1st – Luke MacDonald of Bennington

2nd – Vincent Genatone of North Platte

3rd – Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice

4th – Alonso Frances of Scott Community

5th – Fredy Vargas of Lexington

6th – Taydon of Gorsuch of Gering

220 lbs.

1st – Nolan Bahnson of Beatrice

2nd – Sam Hemberger of Adams Central

3rd – Blake Davis of Hastings

4th – Iziah Blanco of Gering

5th – Carter Lerch of Bennington

6th – Riley Christensen of Sidney

285 lbs.

1st – Gabriel Bowers of Scott Community

2nd – Jake Stier of Bennington

3rd – Matthew Musselmann of North Platte

4th – Brandon Lock of Sidney

5th – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central

6th – Sebastian Dones of Lexington

 

Complete team results for the Higgins invite are as follows:

 

1st – Beatrice (221.5)

2nd – Gering (187)

3rd – North Platte (181.5)

4th – Bennington (163)

5th – Hastings (135)

6th – Scott Community (100.5)

7th – Lexington (86.5)

7th – Sidney (86.5)

9th – Adams Central (57)

10th – Holdrege (55)

The Lexington wrestlers will travel to Adams Central on Saturday, Jan. 30 when they will participate in the Central Conference tournament.  Matches at the Central 10 wrestling tournament are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cozad falls to rival Swedes
Sports News

Cozad falls to rival Swedes

COZAD – The Cozad basketball teams were hosts to this year’s rivalry games with the Gothenburg Swedes on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Swedes took th…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics