Lexington's John Higgins Invite 2021

LEXINGTON – Lexington wrestling held their Higgins Invite over the weekend and the results are in. Of the 10 teams in attendance, Lexington tied with Sidney for seventh place, with each team having 86.5 points. The Minutemen saw no champions at the Higgins season but celebrated seven medalists including two runners-up.
The first of Lexington’s second place winners, the 113 lb. Daven Naylor, took runner-up after going 3-1 on the day, including two wins by fall and a win by technical fall. Naylor pinned Tristen Johnson on Holdrege in 26 seconds, won by technical fall, 17-2, over Tristan Reinke of Beatrice and a 36 second pin over Jordan Shirley of Gering. Kael Lauridsen of Bennington pinned Naylor in the championship match in 2:59.
The 120 lb. Ivan Lazo took third place in his bracket, with a bye in his first round and taking a win by 4-0 decision over Collin McDaniel of Scott Community in the second round. Lazo fell to Quinton Chavez of Gering by fall, 3:04, in the third round. In the consolation side of the bracket, Lazo took a 5-2 decision win over Bryce Karlin of Beatrice to qualify for the third place match. Lazo won third place with an 8-2 win by decision over Sidney’s Austin Munier.
Dylan Hubbard was Lexington’s second runner-up at the Higgins Invite on Saturday, having won two of his three matches. Hubbard kicked the day off with a 34 second win by fall over Andrew Jacobson of Holdrege, followed by a 14-4 major decision win over Bennington’s Braxton Peacher. In the championship match, Hubbard took a loss to Paul Ruff of Gering by technical fall, 16-0, taking runner-up in the 126 lb. match bracket.
Next up, the 152 lb. Rene Corado went 2-2 at the Higgins to take fourth place. He began the day with a 7-1 decision win over Connor Brecht of Bennington, followed by a loss by major decision, 2-10, to Cole Maschmann of Beatrice. In the consolation side of the bracket, Corado defeated Keenan Allen of Gering by 6-4 decision but fell to North Platte’s Raymen Riley by fall, 5:00.
The 182 lb. Ismael Ayala went 1-3 at the Higgins Invite, taking home a sixth place medal. He fell in his first match by fall, 1:54, to Gavyn Brauer of North Platte. Ayala then took a win in ultimate tie breaker round to Hunter Thompson of Bennington, 5-4, and took a loss to Damian Smith of Holdrege by fall in 2:56, sending Ayala to the sixth place match. Ayala fell to Scott Community’s Jeffery Nix by decision, 3-7, taking sixth place in the 182 lb. bracket.
The 195 lb. Fredy Vargas took fifth place at his school’s invite on Saturday, going 2-2 on the day. Vargas fell to Taydon Gorsuch of Gering by fall, 5:12 in the first round. After receiving a bye in the first match of the consolation bracket Vargas was pinned by Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice in 3:18, sending him to the fifth place match. Vargas rematched Gorusch in the fifth place final, this time taking a decisive win by fall in just 35 seconds. Vargas took the fifth place medal.
Lexington’s seventh medalist at the Lexington invite, the 285 lb. Sebastian Dones, went 1-2 on the day. He dropped his first round match with Sidney’s Brandon Lock by fall in 1:21 before moving to the consolation side of the bracket. Dones won his first match in consolation, defeating Connor Fulmer of Holdrege by fall in 2:14 before taking a loss to Matthew Musselmann of North Platte by fall, 1:52. In the fifth place match Dones met Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central, taking a loss by fall in 1:54, giving Dones the sixth place medal.
Top wrestlers for each bracket are as follows:
106 lbs.
1st – Chance Houser of Sidney
2nd – Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings
3rd – Cadyn Coyle of Bennington
4th – Ashton Dane of Gering
5th – Gavin Vanover of Beatrice
6th – Matt Janssen of Holdrege
113 lbs.
1st – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
2nd – Daven Naylor of Lexington
3rd – Jordan Shirley of Gering
4rd – Tristan Reinke of Beatrice
5th – Jace Kennel of North Platte
6th – Justin Barbee of Adams Central
120 lbs.
1st – Quinton Chavez of Gering
2nd – Braiden Kort of Adams Central
3rd – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
4th – Austin Munier of Sidney
5th – Bryce Karlin of Beatrice
6th – Collin McDaniel of Scott Community
126 lbs.
1st – Paul Ruff of Gering
2nd – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
3rd – Braxton Peacher of Bennington
4th – Elijah Johnson of Hastings
5th – Colton Jelinek of Beatrice
6th – Zach Roberts of Scott Community
132 lbs.
1st – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
2nd – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
3rd – AJ Parrish of Bennington
4th – Zach Rohrbough of Scott Community
5th – Tyler Nagel of Gering
6th – Julian Maytorena of Sidney
138 lbs.
1st – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
2nd – Darian Diaz of North Platte
3rd – Albert Stone of Gering
4th – Blake Kile of Hastings
5th – Austin Breckinridge of Bennington
6th – Jacob Janssen of Holdrege
145 lbs.
1st – Landon Weider of Hastings
2nd – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
3rd – Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte
4th – Connor Armendariz of Scott Community
5th – Jaydan Janssen of Holdrege
6th – Kruse Williamson of Beatrice
152 lbs.
1st – Jett Samuelson of Hastings
2nd – Cole Maschmann of Beatrice
3rd – Raymen Riley of North Platte
4th – Rene Corado of Lexington
5th – Keenan Allen of Gering
6th – Connor Brecht of Bennington
160 lbs.
1st – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte
2nd – Jarrett Koch of Beatrice
3rd – Kale Wheeler of Scott Community
4th – Blane Boehmer of Bennington
5th – Brayden Lockling of Hastings
6th – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege
170 lbs.
1st – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
2nd – Torrance Keehn of Beatrice
3rd – Jackson Phelps of Hastings
4th – Luke Rathjen of North Platte
5th – Sam Holt of Holdrege
6th – Joseph Wells of Bennington
182 lbs.
1st – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
2nd – Brady Robb of Sidney
3rd – Deegan of Nelson of Beatrice
4th – Damian Smith of Holdrege
5th – Jeffery Nix of Scott Community
6th – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
195 lbs.
1st – Luke MacDonald of Bennington
2nd – Vincent Genatone of North Platte
3rd – Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice
4th – Alonso Frances of Scott Community
5th – Fredy Vargas of Lexington
6th – Taydon of Gorsuch of Gering
220 lbs.
1st – Nolan Bahnson of Beatrice
2nd – Sam Hemberger of Adams Central
3rd – Blake Davis of Hastings
4th – Iziah Blanco of Gering
5th – Carter Lerch of Bennington
6th – Riley Christensen of Sidney
285 lbs.
1st – Gabriel Bowers of Scott Community
2nd – Jake Stier of Bennington
3rd – Matthew Musselmann of North Platte
4th – Brandon Lock of Sidney
5th – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central
6th – Sebastian Dones of Lexington
Complete team results for the Higgins invite are as follows:
1st – Beatrice (221.5)
2nd – Gering (187)
3rd – North Platte (181.5)
4th – Bennington (163)
5th – Hastings (135)
6th – Scott Community (100.5)
7th – Lexington (86.5)
7th – Sidney (86.5)
9th – Adams Central (57)
10th – Holdrege (55)
The Lexington wrestlers will travel to Adams Central on Saturday, Jan. 30 when they will participate in the Central Conference tournament. Matches at the Central 10 wrestling tournament are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.