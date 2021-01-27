Lexington's John Higgins Invite 2021

Next up, the 152 lb. Rene Corado went 2-2 at the Higgins to take fourth place. He began the day with a 7-1 decision win over Connor Brecht of Bennington, followed by a loss by major decision, 2-10, to Cole Maschmann of Beatrice. In the consolation side of the bracket, Corado defeated Keenan Allen of Gering by 6-4 decision but fell to North Platte’s Raymen Riley by fall, 5:00.

The 182 lb. Ismael Ayala went 1-3 at the Higgins Invite, taking home a sixth place medal. He fell in his first match by fall, 1:54, to Gavyn Brauer of North Platte. Ayala then took a win in ultimate tie breaker round to Hunter Thompson of Bennington, 5-4, and took a loss to Damian Smith of Holdrege by fall in 2:56, sending Ayala to the sixth place match. Ayala fell to Scott Community’s Jeffery Nix by decision, 3-7, taking sixth place in the 182 lb. bracket.

The 195 lb. Fredy Vargas took fifth place at his school’s invite on Saturday, going 2-2 on the day. Vargas fell to Taydon Gorsuch of Gering by fall, 5:12 in the first round. After receiving a bye in the first match of the consolation bracket Vargas was pinned by Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice in 3:18, sending him to the fifth place match. Vargas rematched Gorusch in the fifth place final, this time taking a decisive win by fall in just 35 seconds. Vargas took the fifth place medal.