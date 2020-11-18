 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington's Alyssa Winter signs to play softball for McCook
0 comments

Lexington's Alyssa Winter signs to play softball for McCook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alyssa Winter Signing WEB.jpg

Alyssa winter with family and coaches at her signing to play for the McCook Indians softball team.  Front row: left to right)Laura Winter, Alyssa Winter, Mike Winter.  Back row: Jennifer Young, Kevin Kaalberg, Katie Ruwe.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

LEXINGTON - Lexington senior Alyssa Winter signed with the McCook Community College Indians softball team in the west gym of Lexington High School on Wednesday, Nov. 18.  Winter has participated in softball, basketball, soccer, power lifting and L-Club at Lexington High School.  While she intends to play softball for McCook CC athletically, Winter said she intends to pursue animal science and biology, academically.

Congratulations to Alyssa Winter on her commitment from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics