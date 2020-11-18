Lexington's Alyssa Winter signs to play softball for McCook

LEXINGTON - Lexington senior Alyssa Winter signed with the McCook Community College Indians softball team in the west gym of Lexington High School on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Winter has participated in softball, basketball, soccer, power lifting and L-Club at Lexington High School. While she intends to play softball for McCook CC athletically, Winter said she intends to pursue animal science and biology, academically.
Congratulations to Alyssa Winter on her commitment from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.
