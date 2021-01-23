Lexington wrestling wins another dual

LEXINGTON - Minutemen wrestling was at home on Thursday, Jan. 21 when they hosted the Holdrege dusters for a dual. Lexington varsity wrestling took a win over Holdrege, 49-28.
Lexington largely won the dual on pins, with six of the Minutemen earning their wins by fall.
106 lbs.
Lazaro Adame fell to Matt Janssen in the 106 lb. match by fall, 3:54.
113 lbs.
Daven Naylor took a win by fall in the 113 lb. match with Duster Tristen Johnson. Naylor pinned Johnson in 3:03.
120 lbs.
Ivan Lazo claimed a 1:10 win by fall over Trey Rich of Holdrege, earning another six points for the Minutemen.
126 lbs.
Dylan Hubbard made short work of Andrew Jacobson of Holdrege. Hubbard pinned Jacobson in just 23 seconds.
132 lbs.
Lexington wrestlers continued to pass the gold victory chain with Angel Vega’s win by fall over Trey Wolf. Vega Pinned wolf in 3:54.
138 lbs.
Jacob Janssen of Holdrege took a win by fall over Landen Johnson in the 138 lb. match. Janssen pinned Johnson in 3:08.
145 lbs.
Jaydan Janssen held the upper hand through most of the first half of the match with Greg Treffer. Treffer exploded in the end of the match to close the gap, slightly, ultimately falling by major decision, 9-18.
152 lbs.
Rene Corado took a major decision win in the 152 lb. match with Duster Cade Kirwan, 10-2. Corado earned four points with the win.
160 lbs.
Carlos Romero took a close win at the end of regulation time in the 160 lb. match, winning by 2-0 decision over Mason Marquardt of Holdrege. He earned three points for his clutch win.
170 lbs.
Holdrege’s Sam Holt took a win over Jackson Oaks by fall, pinning Oaks in 1:31 and adding six points to the Holdrege effort.
182 lbs.
Minuteman Ismael Ayala pinned Nelson Milks in 3:42, earning another six points for the Minutemen.
195 lbs.
Holdrege took another six points in the 195 lb. match with Damian Smith’s win by fall over Fredy Vargas. Smith pinned Vargas in 1:49, earning six points.
220 lbs.
Sebastian Dones gained an easy six points for Lexington taking the win by forfeit as Holdrege did not enter a wrestler in the 220 lb. match.
285 lbs.
Jesse Arevalo extended Lexington’s lead on the Dusters with a win by fall over Connor Fulmer. Arevalo pinned Fulmer in 3:27 for six points.
Lexington met in a dual with Scott City on Friday, Jan. 22, the night before the John Higgins invite.
Lexington wrestling’s Higgins Invite will feature wrestlers from 14 schools on Saturday, Jan. 23 with matches scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
As it is such a large event, admittance to the Higgins invite will be limited to those who’ve been given a ticket from a wrestler or a wrestling coach. No other spectators will be granted entry.