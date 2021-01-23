Lexington wrestling wins another dual

195 lbs.

Holdrege took another six points in the 195 lb. match with Damian Smith’s win by fall over Fredy Vargas. Smith pinned Vargas in 1:49, earning six points.

220 lbs.

Sebastian Dones gained an easy six points for Lexington taking the win by forfeit as Holdrege did not enter a wrestler in the 220 lb. match.

285 lbs.

Jesse Arevalo extended Lexington’s lead on the Dusters with a win by fall over Connor Fulmer. Arevalo pinned Fulmer in 3:27 for six points.

Lexington met in a dual with Scott City on Friday, Jan. 22, the night before the John Higgins invite.

Lexington wrestling’s Higgins Invite will feature wrestlers from 14 schools on Saturday, Jan. 23 with matches scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

As it is such a large event, admittance to the Higgins invite will be limited to those who’ve been given a ticket from a wrestler or a wrestling coach. No other spectators will be granted entry.