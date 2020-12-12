Lexington wrestling travels to Northwest

Lexington 182 lb. wrestler Ismael Ayala met with Northwest’s Joseph Stein and lost by fall in 1:01. Fredy Vargas also took a loss to the Vikings in the 195 lb. match to Victor Isele, a returning 2020 State Championship qualifier. Isele pinned Vargas in 58 seconds for six points.

Lexington 220 lb. wrestler Jesse Arevalo took an empty mat and was rewarded with an additional six points for the Minutemen, but the Vikings’ 285 lb. wrestler, Billy Schleichardt, took a win over Lexington’s Sebastian Dones by fall in 1:03 and put the momentum back in favor of Northwest.

In the 106 lb. match, Gavin Ruff of Northwest earned a hard-fought win over Lexingotn’s Lazaro Adame. Ruff and Adame were tied going into the second period, 2-2, and were tied again at the start of the third, 7-7, but Ruff took the win with a pin in 5:07 to give Northwest another six points.

Northwest was comfortably leading with 51 points over Lexington’s 18, with just two matches left.

Those two matches would have been a mistake for Northwest to overlook.