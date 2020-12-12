Lexington wrestling travels to Northwest

GRAND ISLAND – The Lexington varsity wrestlers took a trip to Grand Island on Thursday to take a turn with the Northwest Vikings. The Minutemen fell in the away dual, taking a 24-51 loss at the hands of the Vikings.
In the 126 lb. match, the Vikings took their early lead as Northwest’s Caleb Vokes took an early lead for a win over Angel Vega, 6-4. Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard, in the 132 lb. match, came from behind on points in the latter part of the first period and finished with a flourish, pinning Northwest’s Max Yendra in 2:20.
Northwest’s 138 lb. wrestler took a win over Landen Johnson with a pin in 3:39, returning the Northwest Viking to the lead in the dual, 9-6. Bo Bushhousen extended that lead with another six points after Pinning Lexington’s Greg Treffer in 3:45.
Rene Corado helped level the team score by putting another six points on for the Minutemen, pinning Northwest’s Eli Arends in 3:12. Corado’s win, however, would be Lexington’s last points for several matches.
Austin Cooley of Northwest took the mat without an opponent and gained another six points for the Vikings before Cailyb Weekley gained another six points with a pin over Lexington’s Carlos Romero in 1:42. After Romero’s loss in the 170 lb. match, the Minutemen trailed 12-27.
Lexington 182 lb. wrestler Ismael Ayala met with Northwest’s Joseph Stein and lost by fall in 1:01. Fredy Vargas also took a loss to the Vikings in the 195 lb. match to Victor Isele, a returning 2020 State Championship qualifier. Isele pinned Vargas in 58 seconds for six points.
Lexington 220 lb. wrestler Jesse Arevalo took an empty mat and was rewarded with an additional six points for the Minutemen, but the Vikings’ 285 lb. wrestler, Billy Schleichardt, took a win over Lexington’s Sebastian Dones by fall in 1:03 and put the momentum back in favor of Northwest.
In the 106 lb. match, Gavin Ruff of Northwest earned a hard-fought win over Lexingotn’s Lazaro Adame. Ruff and Adame were tied going into the second period, 2-2, and were tied again at the start of the third, 7-7, but Ruff took the win with a pin in 5:07 to give Northwest another six points.
Northwest was comfortably leading with 51 points over Lexington’s 18, with just two matches left.
Those two matches would have been a mistake for Northwest to overlook.
Wrestling in the 113 lb. match for Lexington, Daven Naylor met with Caleb Alcorta, another 2020 State Championship qualifier. Naylor took an early lead with a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the first period of the match and extended that lead in the second period with a second takedown for a 6-0 lead on Alcorta. Alcorta chose to begin the third period on top and Naylor stuck a reversal for another two points. The two wrestlers traded reversals until Alcorta took two points for nearfall before the end of regulation time, when Naylor led, 10-6.
Ivan Lazo took the mat for the final match of the night, the 120 lb. match, with Northwest’s 2020 State Championships 113 lb. fifth place medalist Grady Arends. Arends took an early lead with a takedown and a three-point nearfall in the first round for five points, but Lazo earned a point for an escape, a takedown and a two point nearfall in the second round to tie the match.
Lazo held control to start the third period. Arends took the lead with an escape when Lazo gained another two points for a takedown to extend recapture the lead. Two more escapes for Arends and two more takedowns for Lazo game Ivan Lazo the win at the end of regulation time, 11-8.
The Lexington Minutemen won some key matches against the Northwest Vikings, but lost where several young and inexperienced wrestlers have stepped into varsity spots.
Lexington wrestling fans will continue to see how the Minutemen will grow, including their trip to Colby, Kan. on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12.
