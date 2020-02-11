HASTINGS – Lexington wrestlers traveled to Adams Central High School to take part in the Patriots’ invite on Friday. The Minutemen took second place at the tournament with 136 total points. Lexington came away from the tournament with seven medals total and one champion.
Lexington had two fourth place medalists at the Adams Central Invite. Efrin Aguirre went 3-2 for a fourth place medal in the 182 lb. bracket and earned 15 points for the Minutemen. He received a bye the first round and won by fall in his second round over Braedan Chipman of Nebraska City in 2:22. He lost to William Marxsen of Schuyler in the Semifinal round by fall in 1:10 before taking a second win by fall, pinning Uoseph Elaraky of Millard West in 1:23. Aguirre lost the third place match to Brekyn Papineau of Aurora by fall in 52 seconds.
James Hernandez also went 3-2 on the day for a fourth place medal. The 220 lb. Hernandez received a bye the first round before taking a win by decision over Jacob Krauter of Waverly, 5-4. Hernandez fell to Garret Moser of Fremont by decision, 5-9, before moving on to win the consolation semifinal match by fall over Casey Ramirez in 2:52. In the third place match, Hernandez lost to Ryan Kocovsky of Millard West by decision, 0-3, taking fourth place and earning 13 points for the Minutemen.
Daven Naylor took third place for Lexington in the 106 lb. bracket, going 4-1 at the tournament. Naylor won his first two matches by fall, Joel Jacinto of Schulyer in 2:43 and Matt Janssen of Holdrege in 3:10 before taking his only loss for the day; a loss to Caden Svoboda of Aurora by fall in 3:12. Naylor won his consolation semifinal match by medical forfeit over Paxton Maynard of Lincoln North Star and won the third place match by decision over Hayden Neeman of Superior, 10-5. Naylor’s win gave him the third place medal and earned 18 points for the Minutemen.
The 113 lb. Jackson Konrad lost his first match to Jeremy Oswald of Aurora by decision, 2-9, and received a by in the first consolation round. Konrad then took a win by decision over Orlando Estrada of Fremont, 12-7, and won the third place match by major decision over Ethan Hallett of Lincoln North Star, 10-0. Konrad’s third place win put 12 points in the pool for the Minutemen.
Anthony Rodriguez, in the 132 lb. bracket, took home a second place medal for the Minutemen, going 3-1. Rodriguez began the day with a bye in the first round and earned a win by fall over Felix Bernal of Fremont, pinning him in 1:58. His second win, another win by fall, Rodriguez pinned Andres Pro of Nebraska City in 3:46. In the championship match, Rodriguez fell to Ryan Payne of Centennial by decision, 7-10, taking the silver medal and earning 22 points for Lexington.
Dakota Haines took second place for the Minutemen in the 152 lb. division with a record of 3-1 on the day. Haines pinned Korey Cozad of Millard West in 1:30 for his first win and earned another win by fall over Britton Kemling of Aurora in 4:51. In his semifinal match, Haines won by decision over Warren Rolf of Waverly, 7-2, and went on to the championship. Haines fell to Justin Yost of Lincoln North Star by pin in 5:51 to take second place and gained 20 points for his team.
Finally, Lexington’s sole champion at the tournament, Brady Fago went undefeated, 4-0, in the 145 lb. bracket. Fago’s efforts gained 27 points for Lexington’s team effort. Starting with a pin, Fago earned a win over Joey Abbott of Millard West in 3:30, and took a second win by fall over Brian Dieckmann of Aurora in 1:27. Fago earned his third win and and his third pin in the semifinal match, this time pinning Justus Walters of Nebraska City in 1:34. Fago took the gold after defeating Treven Melroy of Holdrege by major decision, 13-4.
Complete team results for the Invite are as follows:
1 – Aurora (196)
2 – Lexington (136)
3 – Millard West (131)
4 – Nebraska City (127.5)
5 – Waverly (114)
6 – Holdrege (102)
7 – Lincoln North Star (101)
8 – Fremont (91.5)
9 – Centennial (85.5)
10 – Schuyler (81)
11 – Crete (28)
12 – SCNE Dist. 5 (24)
13 – Superior (19)
The Minutemen will be on the road to Scottsbluff on Friday, Feb. 14 to take part in the B-4 district wrestling tournament. The two day event in Scottsbluff will determine who will represent their schools and battle at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships the following weekend, Thursday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22.
