Take 30th place out of 68 scoring teams
GREELEY, COLO. – The Lexington Minutemen wrestlers traveled to Colorado over the weekend to take part in the Jimmy John’s NCCT on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. The Minutemen as a team placed 30th out of 68 scoring teams at the event with 71 points, collectively.
The 106 lb. wrestler for Lexington, Daven Naylor, went 2-2 at the tournament. Both of Naylor’s wins were by fall, one Over Kevin Soto of Greeley Central in 3:20 and another over Brennen Feign of Cheyenne Mountain in 2:35.
Ivan Lazo, the 113 lb. wrestler from Lexington went 3-2, receiving a bye the first round, taking a win by fall over Will Moneypenny of Berthoud in 1:18 and a second win by fall over Cass Pure of Platte Valley in 2:38. Ean Bailey went 4-2 in the 120 lb. bracket at the tournament. Bailey received a bye his first round, defeated Alex Almanza of Legacy by fall in just 51 seconds, a win by major decision, 8-0, over Chandler Roberts of Ponderosa and another major decision win, 12-3, over Jadon Lara of Cheyenne Mountain.
Dylan Hubbard went 2-2 over the weekend in the 126 lb. bracket. Hubbard pinned Julian Marquez of Horizon in 2:22 and pinned Adam Albritton of Legend in 1:20.
Brady Fago went 4-2 in the 138 lb. bracket. Fago received a bye the first round before claiming a quick win by fall over Tyson Moffitt of Adams City in 35 seconds. Fago earned a second win by fall over Lawson Hayman of Loveland in 3:40 and took a 10-3 decision win over Sebastian Freeman of Pueblo East.
Dakota Haines wrestled in the 152 lb. bracket in Greeley and went 4-2 on the weekend. Haines won by decision Elisiah Garner of Woodland Park, 8-2, and took his second win by fall over Ryan Ernst of Legacy in 2:20. Haines’ third win was a 1-0 win by decision Gabe Lovato of Roosevelt and his fourth win was by medical forfeit over Zander Alirez of Greeley Central.
Efrin Aguirre, Lexington’s 182 lb. wrestler, went 3-2 at the event. He received a bye his first round and earned a win by fall over Hunter Gray-White of Cherry Creek in 1:00. Aguirre earned a second pin in 2:33 over Bryan Mack of Arvada West.
Ismael Ayala went 3-2 as the 195 lb. wrestler for Lexington. Ayala received a bye, won by forfeit over Mike McKay of Arvada West and earned a win by decision, 6-1, over Joshua Pacheco of Sierra.
James Hernandez, the 220 lb. wrestler of Lexington went 3-2 in Greeley. He received a bye the first round and won by fall over Jacob Nix of Mountain View in 5:24 in the second round. Hernandez earned a second win by fall with a 3:36 pin over Antonio Sanchez of Thunder Ridge.
The Lexington wrestlers will hit the mats after the turn of the year when they travel to Scottsbluff for a triangular with the Bearcats and the Gothenburg Swedes on Friday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m.
