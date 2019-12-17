Lexington Wrestling goes 5-2

COLBY, KANSAS – The Minutemen wrestling team traveled to Kansas to participate in the Colby Eagle Invite, a dual event, where the Minutemen went 5-2 in the event. In addition to winning five of their seven duals, Lexington also boasted the event’s Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler, Brady Fago.
Lexington lost two of their duals in the two day event. One of those losses went to McPherson, 18-49, winning one match by fall, one by decision, one by technical fall and one by major decision. Lexington also fell to Wray in a narrow dual, 35-36. In their dual with Wray, Lexington earned three wins by fall, two by decision, one by technical fall and one by forfeit.
Lexington took a win over Hays, 42-36, with six wins by fall and two by decision. Their big 54-25 win over Pine Creek was thanks to six wins by fall and three by forfeit.
Lexington came out on top over Oakley, 68-12, with three wins by fall, two wins by major decision and seven wins by forfeit. Lexington also claimed a 46-31 win over Phillipsburg with six wins by fall, one win by major decision and one forfeit. Lexington posted a win over Junction City, 41-35, with three wins by fall, two wins by decision, one by technical fall and two by forfeit.
