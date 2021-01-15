Lexington wrestling defeats Cozad

Friendly, neighborly dual ends with Minutemen on top, 43-30
LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen wrestlers invited neighboring Cozad Haymakers to Lexington High School for a dual on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Lexington boys jumped out to an easy, early lead and wrestled their way to a 43-30 win.
Lexington began the dual with 12 points, as the 160 lb. Carlos Romero and the 170 lb. Jackson Oaks stood with wins on an empty mat. Kaleb Pohl of Cozad responded in the 182 lb. match with a pin over Lexington’s Ismael Ayala in 3:40, gaining six points for the Haymakers. After the third match, the Minutemen led, 12-6.
Fredy Vargas extended the lead in the 195 lb. match, taking a win by fall over Cozad’s Christopher Ruano, pinning him in 1:09, followed by Jesse Arevalo’s win for Lexington in the 22 lb. match. Arevalo narrowly took the win by decision, 1-0, adding three points to the Lexington effort. Cozad responded in the 285 lb. match, pitting Jaden Cervantes against Lexington’s Sebastian Dones. Cervantes pinned Dones in 3:01 to give the Haymakers another six points. After Cervantes’ win, the Minutemen continued to lead on the scoreboard, 21-12.
Nathaniel Haggart began to close the gap on the Minutemen in the 106 lb. match with a 0-6 decision win over Lexington’s Lazaro Adame for three points. Lexington’s Daven Naylor negated that advance with a win by fall in 2:44 over Bryson Bussinger in the 113 lb. match for six points. With just six matches left on the night, Lexington led in the dual, 27-15.
Ivan Lazo took a win for the Minutemen by 12-0 Major decision over Cozad’s Kooper Pohl in the 120 lb. match. Lazo’s major decision win earned four points for Lexington. Dylan Hubbard stood on an empty mat in the 126 lb. match, taking six more points for Lexinton before Dreu White took a win by decision over Lexington’s Angel Vega in the 132 lb. match, earning three more points for the Haymakers. Three more matches remained and Lexington continued to lead, 37-18.
Cozad didn’t enter a wrestler for the 138 lb. match, giving Lexington’s Landen Johnson a six-point win. The Haymakers took the last two matches with Cozad’s Juan Jose Rodrigues pinning Greg Treffer in 1:52 in the 145 lb. match and Isaac White pinning Lexington’s Rene Corado in 4 minutes in the 152 lb. match. Despite taking 12 points in the final two matches of the night, Cozad could reach Lexington’s lead. The Minutemen won the dual, 43-30.
Lexington Wrestling will travel for their next matches when they travel to Schuyler for the Schuyler Central Invite on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. The Cozad Haymakers will host a dual with neighboring rival Gothenburg on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.