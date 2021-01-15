Lexington wrestling defeats Cozad

Friendly, neighborly dual ends with Minutemen on top, 43-30

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen wrestlers invited neighboring Cozad Haymakers to Lexington High School for a dual on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Lexington boys jumped out to an easy, early lead and wrestled their way to a 43-30 win.

Lexington began the dual with 12 points, as the 160 lb. Carlos Romero and the 170 lb. Jackson Oaks stood with wins on an empty mat. Kaleb Pohl of Cozad responded in the 182 lb. match with a pin over Lexington’s Ismael Ayala in 3:40, gaining six points for the Haymakers. After the third match, the Minutemen led, 12-6.

Fredy Vargas extended the lead in the 195 lb. match, taking a win by fall over Cozad’s Christopher Ruano, pinning him in 1:09, followed by Jesse Arevalo’s win for Lexington in the 22 lb. match. Arevalo narrowly took the win by decision, 1-0, adding three points to the Lexington effort. Cozad responded in the 285 lb. match, pitting Jaden Cervantes against Lexington’s Sebastian Dones. Cervantes pinned Dones in 3:01 to give the Haymakers another six points. After Cervantes’ win, the Minutemen continued to lead on the scoreboard, 21-12.