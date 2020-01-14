BEATRICE - The Lexington wrestling team hit the mats with five other teams at the Beatrice wrestling invite on Saturday, Jan. 11, taking fourth place as a team with 174.5 points.
While there were six teams at the Beatrice event and all wrestlers were guaranteed a medal, none of the Minutemen settled for last place in the weekend’s event.
Event runner-up in the 106 lb. bracket, Daven Naylor won three of his matches by fall, recieved a bye and lost his fifth match by 5-10 decision to Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista South, giving Lexington 24 points.
Ivan Lazo took event champion for the 113 lb. bracket with two wins by decision and three wins by fall, adding 27 points for the Minutemen.
Ean Bailey, in the 120 lb. class, took runner-up for the Minutemen with a bye, and three wins by fall. He fell in his final match of the day to Drew Arnold of Beatrice by decision, 0-7.
Dylan Hubbard took runner-up in the 126 lb. division after winning two of his three matches by fall. he lost by decision to Isaac Novotny of Marysville by decision, 4-6.
Brady Fago took the 145 lb. spot at the Beatrice Invite and took event champion for the class. Fago received a by his first round before earning a win by technical fall, 21-6, a win by major decision, 16-4, and a win by fall. Alex Irizarry of Papillion-La Vista took the win in the fifth round by injury default over Fago.
Dakota Haines took home a fourth place medal from Beatrice winning two of his matches by fall. The 152 lb. wrestler lost his matches to Jarrett Koch of Beatrice by fall, 2:47, Keegan Caudillo of Marysville by decision, 1-6, and Nate Brennan of Omaha Gross Catholic by fall, 1:59.
Lexington 182 lb. wrestler took fourth place, losing his first two matches by fall to Wyatt Morgan of Lincoln Northeast and Dakota Adams of Beatrice. Aguirre received a bye and defeated Beau Wassenberg of Marysville by fall in 1:54. Aguirre lost his last match of the day to Cade Schendt of Papillion-La Vista South by fall in 41 seconds.
Ismael Ayala took fourth place in the 195 lb. bracket. He received a bye and earned a win by decision, 5-2, over Devon Krecklow of Papillion-La Vista South. Ayala lost his matches with Brock Astidiek of Beatrice by fall, 2:00, Garron Champoux of Marysville by fall, 0:42, and Malachi Alley of Lincoln Northeast by fall, 5:10.
James Hernandez took third place in the 220 lb. class with three wins by fall over Trystan Soby of Omaha Gross Catholic, 2:47, Nolan Bahnson of Beatrice, 3:45, and Frank Vogt of Lincoln Northeast, 1:56. Hernandez lost his matches with to Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South by fall, 3:59, and Jack Lott of Marysville by fall, 4:30.
