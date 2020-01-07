SCOTTSBLUFF - The Lexington Wrestlers took a trip to the panhandle to face off with Scottsbluff and Gothenburg in a triangular on Friday, Jan. 3. The Minutemen took home a close 36-37 loss to the Bearcats but put up a 51-30 win over the Gothenburg Swedes. Scottsbluff defeated Gothenburg in their dual, 57-19.
Starting in the 106 lb. matches, Daven Naylor of Lexington took six points in both duals, taking the win by forfeit over Scottsbluff and a 2:39 win by fall over John Stanley of Gothenburg.
Ivan Lazo earned 12 points in total on the night with a pin over Scottsbluff’s Aaron Price in 1:37 and a 2:26 pin over Carson Stevens of Gothenburg in the 113 lb. matches.
Lexington’s 120 lb. wrestler Ean Bailey split the night with a loss to Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia by decision, 6-9. Bailey won his match with Sawyer Therrien of Gothenburg by fall, pinning him on 57 seconds.
Landen Johnson, Lexington’s 126 lb. wrestler, split his matches at the triangular. Johnson lost to Scottsbluff’s Jaylin Chunn by major decision, 3-13, but took a 1:07 win by fall over Gothenburg’s Austen Chestnutt.
In the 132 lb. matches, Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard took one win by fall over Abram Perales of Scottsbluff in 3:47. Hubbard fell to his gothenburg opponent, Abe Mendez, losing by fall in 3:39.
Angel De La Torre took the 138 lb. match for the dual with Scottsbluff and fell to Alexander Galindo-Longoria by decision, 6-11. Brady Fago wrestled the 132 lb. match with Gothenburg, taking a 1:25 win by fall over Ty Hotz.
Fago also wrestled in the 145 lb. match with Scottsbluff’s Karsen Leonard. Fago won the match by fall in 2:46 while the Minutemen did not enter a wrestler for the 145 lb. match with Gothenburg, forfeiting the match.
Lexington also forfeited the 152 lb., 160 lb. and 170 lb. matches in both duals.
Efrin Aguirre took a quick win in the 182 lb. match with Joseph Libert of Scottsbluff, pinning Libert in just 37 seconds. Ismael Ayala Took the win in the 182 lb. match with Gothenburg, taking an 11-6 decision win over Zach Smith.
Ayala and Aguirre traded positions for the 195 lb. match. Ayala claimed a win by fall over Trey May in 5:44 while Aguirre won by forfeit, as Gothenburg did not enter a wrestler for the match.Jesse Arevalo, Lexington’s 220 lb. wrestler, went 1-1 at the triangular. He lost his match to Nick Maag of Scottsbluff by fall in 3:05 and gained six points by forfeit in the dual with Gothenburg.
James Hernandez, Lexington 285 lb. competitor, split his matches on Friday. Hernandez lost to Scottsbluff’s Trayton Travnicek by decision, 3-6, but took a win by fall over Gothenburg’s Alex Geiser in 1:31.
Lexington Varsity Wrestling will be on the road again this weekend when they travel to the Beatrice Invite. Matches at the Beatrice tournament are set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
