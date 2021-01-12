Lexington Wrestlers at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE - The Lexington Minutemen wrestlers took a trip to Beatrice to represent their school at the 2021 Beatrice Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 9. The Minutemen celebrated 13 medalists including two runners-up and one champion at the Orangemen invitational.

Lexington’s 106 lb. freshman Lazaro Adame took fifth place for Lexington having earned one win by fall at the tournament. Adame pinned Jacob Dankenbring of Marysville in 1:21 in his first round match.

Lexington 113 lb. sophomore Daven Naylor went undefeated on Saturday, earning three wins by fall and one by technical fall. In the championship match he bested Joshua Shaner of Lincoln Northeast by fall, pinning him in 3:45.

Minutemen senior Ivan Lazo took third place in the 120 lb. bracket having won four of his five matches, two of them by fall including a pin in 1:37 over North Platte’s Ethan Jackson and a 28 second pin over Mitchell Jacobs of Norris.

Senior Dylan Hubbard took runner-up for Lexington in the 126 lb. competition, going 4-1 on the day. He won two matches by fall including a pin over Tristen Schaefer of Marysville, 2:31 and a pin over Camdyn Golden of Lincoln Northeast, 2:24. Hubbard also took an 18-10 major decision win over Colton Jelinek of Beatrice at the event.