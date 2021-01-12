Lexington Wrestlers at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE - The Lexington Minutemen wrestlers took a trip to Beatrice to represent their school at the 2021 Beatrice Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 9. The Minutemen celebrated 13 medalists including two runners-up and one champion at the Orangemen invitational.
Lexington’s 106 lb. freshman Lazaro Adame took fifth place for Lexington having earned one win by fall at the tournament. Adame pinned Jacob Dankenbring of Marysville in 1:21 in his first round match.
Lexington 113 lb. sophomore Daven Naylor went undefeated on Saturday, earning three wins by fall and one by technical fall. In the championship match he bested Joshua Shaner of Lincoln Northeast by fall, pinning him in 3:45.
Minutemen senior Ivan Lazo took third place in the 120 lb. bracket having won four of his five matches, two of them by fall including a pin in 1:37 over North Platte’s Ethan Jackson and a 28 second pin over Mitchell Jacobs of Norris.
Senior Dylan Hubbard took runner-up for Lexington in the 126 lb. competition, going 4-1 on the day. He won two matches by fall including a pin over Tristen Schaefer of Marysville, 2:31 and a pin over Camdyn Golden of Lincoln Northeast, 2:24. Hubbard also took an 18-10 major decision win over Colton Jelinek of Beatrice at the event.
Senior Angel Vega earned a win by 8-3 decision in the Beatrice Invite 132 lb. matches but lost to Billy Walters of Lincoln Northeast in the fifth place match to take sixth place.
Lexington sophomore Landen Johnson went 2-2 on Saturday including a win by fall over Marysville’s Kai Barton and a win by major decision, 9-0, over Norris’ Aidan Adams in the fifth place match. Johnson took home the fifth place medal in 138 lbs. from the invite.
Lexington junior Greg Treffer took home the fifth place medal in the 145 lb. bracket at the Beatrice tournament.
The 152 lb. Rene Corado took runner-up in his bracket Saturday going 3-1 at the event including a 9-0 major decision win over Hayden Richards of Norris. Corado fell to Cole Maschmann of Beatrice by 9-2 decision in the championship match, claiming second place.
Lexington 160 lb. senior Carlos Romero took a 7-3 win over Nick Mahoney of Lincoln Northeast to qualify for the fifth place match. Romero fell in his final match of the day to Marysville’s Jacob Haefele by 2-5 decision, taking 6th place.
Lexington senior Jackson Oaks went 4-1 on Saturday, taking 5th place overall in the 170 lb. bracket in Beatrice while the 182 lb. junior Ismael Ayala took sixth place.
Minutemen 195 lb. junior Fredy Vargas took two wins on Saturday, including a win by fall over Marysville’s Patrick Smith, pinning him in 1:59. Vargas fell to Beatrice’s Brock Ostdiek by fall in 3:12 in the 3rd place match, taking fourth at the Invite.
Lexington’s last medalist at the invite was sophomore Sebastian Dones in the 220 lb. bracket, who took home the fifth place medal.
As a team, Lexington took 5th of seven teams with 149.5 team points.
Lexington Wrestlers will be back on the mat on Thursday, Jan. 14 when they host the Cozad Haymakers for a dual at 7 p.m.