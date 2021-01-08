Lexington wins dual; Lazo claims 100th win

LEXINGTON – Lexington wrestlers were at home, hosting a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when they welcomed the Amherst Broncos to the mat on Coach Carpenter Court. The Lexington Wrestlers took the win in the dual with 43 points over 27 for the Broncos.
126 lbs.
Starting in the 126 lb. match, Dylan Hubbard took a win by fall over Ian Hughes, pinning hughes in 3:24 to give Lexington six points.
132 lbs.
Amherst’s Quentyn Frank met with Lexington’s Angel Vega. Frank took the win over Vega by 6-0 decision, giving Amherst three points.
138 lbs.
Lexington’s Landen Johnson took the mat with Amherst’s Creyton Cumpston in the 138 lb. match. Johnson gave Lexington another four points with a 12-4 major decision win.
145 lbs.
Gregg Treffer, Lexington’s 145 lb. entry in the dual went toe to to with Ben Mcgee. Treffer took the win by 8-1 decision for three more points in Lexington’s pool.
152 lbs.
Rene Corado added more points to the Lexington effort with a win over Amherst’s Jakob Graham. Corado took the win on points with a 10-4 decision win for three points.
160 lbs.
With the Minutemen leading, 16-3, the Broncos set Josh Klingelhoefer against Jackson Oaks. Klingelhoefer pinned Oaks in 50 seconds for six points.
170 lbs.
Lexington’s Carlos Romero took the 170 lb. match long with Luke Palmer. Romero took the win in sudden victory-1, 10-8, adding three points to Lexington’s effort. With half the matches decided, the Minutemen led the Broncos, 19-9.
182 lbs.
Amherst gained a little ground on the Minutemen with Brody Bogard’s win over Ismael Ayala in the 182 lb. match. Bogard pinned Ayala in 3:59 for six points.
195 lbs.
Riley Gallaway earned the lead for the Broncos with his win in the 195 lb. match with a win over Fredy Vargas. Gallaway took the win by fall, pinning Vargas in 1:29 for six points and the Broncos took the lead in the dual, 19-21.
220 lbs.
Sebastian Dones claimed six points for Lexington in the 220 lb. match as Amherst did not have an entry.
285 lbs.
Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst took six points in the 285 lb. match as Lexington did not have an entry.
106 lbs.
Lazaro Adame added six points for Lexington in the 106 lb. match as Amherst did not have an entry.
113 lbs.
Ulices Caldera extended Lexington lead with six points on an empty mat in the 113 lb. match as Amherst did not have an entry. Only one match remained and Lexington led the Broncos, 37-27.
120 lbs.
The last match may not have been the deciding match for the winner of the dual, but it held other significance for one Lexington and his fans. Ivan Lazo took the mat with Amherst’s Caleb Bivainis. Lazo took the win by fall, pinning Bivainis in 1:52 for another six points and earning his 100th win.
Lexington wrestling will travel to Beatrice for their next round of matches. The Orangemen invite is set to begin matches at 9 a.m. Only one household member or grandparent will be allowed per wrestler at the event to meet capacity limitations.
Links for live streams of Lexington athletics can be found on their website at www.lexschools.org.