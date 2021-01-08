Lexington wins dual; Lazo claims 100th win

With the Minutemen leading, 16-3, the Broncos set Josh Klingelhoefer against Jackson Oaks. Klingelhoefer pinned Oaks in 50 seconds for six points.

170 lbs.

Lexington’s Carlos Romero took the 170 lb. match long with Luke Palmer. Romero took the win in sudden victory-1, 10-8, adding three points to Lexington’s effort. With half the matches decided, the Minutemen led the Broncos, 19-9.

182 lbs.

Amherst gained a little ground on the Minutemen with Brody Bogard’s win over Ismael Ayala in the 182 lb. match. Bogard pinned Ayala in 3:59 for six points.

195 lbs.

Riley Gallaway earned the lead for the Broncos with his win in the 195 lb. match with a win over Fredy Vargas. Gallaway took the win by fall, pinning Vargas in 1:29 for six points and the Broncos took the lead in the dual, 19-21.

220 lbs.

Sebastian Dones claimed six points for Lexington in the 220 lb. match as Amherst did not have an entry.

285 lbs.

Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst took six points in the 285 lb. match as Lexington did not have an entry.

106 lbs.