Lexington vs. Broken Bow

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids volleyball squad hosted the Broken Bow Indians for a best of five match on Thursday, Sept. 17. The Minutemaids had trouble staying with the Indians, going four sets for a 1-3 loss.

Lex was down, 3-9 in the first set before making a comeback to take the lead for the first time, 12-11. The two teams traded points and the lead several times before the ‘Maids fell in the first set, 23-25. Lexington dropped behind, 0-1.

The Indians pushed out for a steady lead over Lexington in the second set. Then, from a 9-16 lead, Broken Bow took off toward the finish, 10-25. The Minutemaids trailed the Indians, 0-2.

The bulk of the third set was a grueling back and forth, with Broken Bow teetering on the front edge. The ‘Maids punched through the gap for a small lead, 17-13. The Indians regained their composure to retake the lead, 17-18, before wrestling the ‘Maids to a 24-24 set. The Lexington squad put what they had into the final two points for a 26-24 third set win. The effort put Lexington on the set scoreboard, 1-2.

Again, the fourth set ran as a close duel and with Broken Bow poised on the leading edge. The Indians established a lead on the ‘Maids late in the set, 16-21, and carried it to a win, 21-25. The fourth set win gave Broken Bow the match and Lexington fell, 1-3.