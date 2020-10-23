Lexington volleyball splits final triangular

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids hosted their final triangular of the season before they begin their sub-district journey next week. The ‘Maids welcomed the Holdrege Dusters and the Adams Central Patriots where the maids went 1-1, the Dusters fell in both matches, and the Adams Central Patriots took two wins.

The Minutemaids took the court with the Adams Central lady Patriots to begin their night and took a first set win, 26-24. The hard-fought first set was followed by another with the Patriots taking the win, 19-25.

Lexington’s performance in the first match of the night could, at times, be described as surgical. Several of the Varsity veterans were opting for softer kills in wide open, undefended areas, taking some textbook points. Unfortunately, the third set went long and in favor of the Adams Central girls, 24-26, and the Minutemaids fell in their first match of the night, 1-2.

The Holdrege Dusters didn’t pose as much of an obstacle to the Patriots as the Minutemaids as Adams Central put away a 25-12 win over Holdrege in the first set and 25-23 in the second. As the Patriots loaded the bus to go home the ‘Maids joined the Dusters on Coach Carpenter Court.