Lexington volleyball goes 2-3 at Central 10 Tournament

CRETE – The Minutemaids volleyball team were on the road last week as they competed in the Central Conference tournament. The Lexington squad went 2-3 at the tournament, winning their first two matches on Thursday, Oct. 15 and took three losses on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Minutemaids swept their first day on the court at the Central 10 tournament, defeating the Crete Cardinals in two sets, 25-21 and 25-9. The win was followed by a match with the Holdrege Dusters where the Minutemaids took another two set win, 25-16 and 25-20.

Having won their matches in their pool, the Minutemaids traveled to Crete for cross pool play. Their first opponent on Saturday, the Aurora Huskies, put away a 2-0 win over the Minutemaids, 12-25 and 15-25.

Lexington’s second match of the day pit them against the top ranked Columbus Lakeview Vikings where Lexington took their second loss of the day in two sets, 18-25 and 14-25. The Minutemaids ended their tournament run in a match against the Seward Bluejays. The Minutemaids lost their match with Seward in two sets, going 18-25 in the first and 13-25 in the second.

The two wins and three losses at the Central 10 Conference Tournament put the Minutemaids’ season at 15-13 ahead of a home triangular on Tuesday, Oct. 20. For results of the Tuesday triangular with Adams Central and Holdrege check the Saturday, Oct. 24 edition of the Lexington Clipper-Herald or on lexch.com.