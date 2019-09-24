CENTRAL CITY – The Lexington Minutemaids made the trip to Central City on Saturday, Sept. 21 to attend the Central City Volleyball Invite. Eight schools attended and the Minutemaids met three of those teams; Hastings, Central City, and Boone Central. They defeated one of their opponents and took 6th place overall at the tournament.
Lexington first met with the Hastings Tigers in the first round of the bracket. While Lexington took an early lead in both sets played with the Tigers, they turned the lead over at 12-13 in each set. Hastings didn’t relinquish the lead in either set and took the wins over the Minutemaids, 18-25 in the first set and 15-25 in the second.
Next, the Lexington squad met with host Central City Bison. The Minutemaids took a very definitive win in the first set, putting away a comfortable 25-13 win over the lady Bison. Central City wouldn’t let the second set go so easily and forced the ‘Maids long for the second set win, 27-25. The 2-0 win over Central City sent the Minutemaids on to play Boone Central for fifth place.
Lexington went toe-to-toe with the Boone Central Cardinals and fell in the first set, 21-25. Down but not out, the tenacity of the Minutemaids the fans are accustomed to showed in the second set as they forced the Cardinals into an over-long game. When the Minutemaids tied the match, 1-1, with a 31-29 win over Boone Central. The Cardinals took a big enough lead in the third set, the Minutemaids were unable to recover. Boone Central took the third set, 17-25, and claimed the match, 1-2. Lexington, with the loss, took 6th place at the Central City Volleyball Tournament.
After their 1-2 day in Central City, the Minutemaids’ season rests at 6-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.