WAVERLY – The Minutemaids met with their toughest opponents yet, this season, the Waverly Vikings at the Class B-2 District final on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Minutemaids struggled to find a groove, early on in the match with the Vikings which led to an 0-3 loss, giving the Minutemaids Class B-2 District runner-up.
The second seeded Waverly Vikings took control of the court early in the first set with the no. 15 seed Minutemaids, blasting away a seven point run at the start before the Minutemaids got on the board. Toward the end of the set, the ‘Maids began to interrupt the Vikings long-running swings with a back and forth to a 5-23 set. The Vikings finished the set from there to a 5-25 win.
The Lexington squad saw more points on the scoreboard in the second set. After the Vikings took a three point lead from the start the ‘Maids had a swing of their own to tie the set, 3-3. For the remainder of the second set the Minutemaids interrupted the Vikings’ runs more consistently, but the swings favored the Waverly squad and they took an 11-25 win.
Lexington put up the first three points of the third set before Waverly came back to tie the game, 3-3. The Minutemaids regained the lead in the next point and the Vikings responded with a four point run before Lexington broke the swing, 5-7. The Vikings then rallied 10 points to take a commanding lead in the third set, 5-17. True to the Minutemaids’ character, they played to the last point. They traded points in a back and forth to the end of the set, 9-25. Lexington fell to the Vikings, 0-3, and took home the Class B-2 District runner-up plaque as a reward for a strong, hard-fought season.
The Minutemaids end their season with a 14-21 record, a two-win improvement on their 12-22 record in 2018.
Congratulations to the Minutemaids on another successful season from the Lexington Clipper-Herald staff.
