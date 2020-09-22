 Skip to main content
Lexington Volleyball: Central City Runners-up
Lexington Volleyball: Central City Runners-up

Team Plaque WEB.jpg

The Minutemaids volleyball squad poses for a photo with their plaque for taking second place at the Central City Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19.

 Courtesy photo • Lexington Public Schools

CENTRAL CITY – The Minutemaids had another successful day, this time at a tournament in Central City where the Minutemaids went 1-1 and took home the tournament runner-up hardware.

Lexington went three sets in their first match of the tournament when they met with the Nebraska Christian Eagles. While Nebraska Christian may have taken a big win in the first set, 15-25, the Minutemaids turned the tide in the second set to edge the Eagles, 25-22.

The ‘Maids made a clear statement in their third set with the Nebraska Christian girls, unloading a 25-13 win on the Eagles to take the match, 2-1. The first round win brought the Minutemaids to the championship match with the Adams Central Patriots who were coming off of a 2-0 win over the Holdrege Dusters and a 2-0 win over the Hastings Tigers.

The ‘Maids fell to the formidable Patriots in the championship match, going 15-25 in the first set and finished the bout in the second set, 18-25. The 0-2 loss to the Patriots gave the Minutemaids runner-up and their season rests at 8-3.

Lexington will be back on home court this week on Thursday, Sept. 24 when they host a triangular with the 3-5 Grand Island Northwest Vikings and the 10-2 Kearney Catholic Stars. Matches at the Lexington triangular are lined up for a 5 p.m. start.

