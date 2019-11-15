LEXINGTON - The Lexington Unified Bowling team hosted teams from across the state at Strike and Spare Bowl for the Lexington meet.
The Lexington Division Two team took first place at the home meet while the McCook team fell in behind them in second place.
The Lexington Division One team also took first place in Saturday’s meet. McCook followed in second place.
While Grand Island Northwest High School took the High Game honors with a score of 178, the Lexington Division One team claimed the Total Pinfall Champion at the meet.
Placing teams:
Division One
First Place - Lexington
Second Place - McCook
Division Two
First Place - McCook
Second Place - Cambridge
Division Three
First Place - Lexington
Second Place - McCook
High Game
Grand Island Northwest
Total Pinfall Champion
Lexington
The Lexington Unified Bowling teams will be back on the lanes on Monday, Nov. 18 when they travel to Kearney. games begin at 4:30 p.m.
