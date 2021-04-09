Lexington Track takes sixth at Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – The Lexington track and field teams competed in the Grand Island Invitational this week on Thursday, April 8, where the Minutemaids tied with Grand Island for sixth place as a team with 44 points; the Minutemen claimed 26 points for sixth place.
Starting with top performers for the Minutemen, junior Landon Bowen took fourth place in the 400 meter dash finals, finishing with a time of 57.29 seconds while sophomore Jase Carpenter ran the 300 meter hurdles in 44.40 seconds to take fifth place. Carpenter and Bowen joined junior Hunter Stewart and sophomore Quentin Moss in the 4x100 meter relay, taking fourth place with a time of 46.32 seconds. Lexington’s 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Bowen, sophomore Oscar Aguado, senior Mathew Salas and senior Elmer Sotelo, finished their race with a time of 3:46.84 for sixth place. The top event for the Minutemen at the Grand Island Invite was the sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400 meter). The SMR team consisted of Stewart, Bowen, Moss and Salas, finishing the 800 total meters in 1:43.34 for second place.
In the field events, top placing Minutemen included junior Isaac Scharff in fifth place of the shot put with a 42’09.00” throw while sophomore Luis Castellanos led the Minutemen in the discus with a 122’09” throw for sixth place. Sophomore Morgan Bailey cleared 10’0.00” in the pole vault, taking fifth place for the Minutemen while Hunter Stewart took fifth place in the triple jump with a 40’0.00” attempt.
The Minutemaids celebrated several competitors in the top six at the Grand Island event. Junior Kennadi Ureste took fifth place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:42.93, while junior Sarah Treffer took the lead for the ‘Maids in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in fifth place with a time of 17.64 seconds. Treffer also finished sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles with a 53.55 second run, but senior Jackie Ostrom was just ahead of her in fourth place with a final time of 52.81 seconds.
Priscilla Castaneda, Mia Rowe, Fernanda Caballeros and Kayla Barrios teamed together in the 4x100 meter relay for fourth place with their 53.71 second finish. Ella Ford, Liah Haines, Reese Kuecker and Kayla Barrios were assigned as the 4x400 relay team, taking third place with a 4:25.19 finish. The last of the track events saw Castaneda, Caballeros, Ostrom and Ford band together for the SMR. The foursome took third place, finishing in 2:04.00.
The Minutemaids had four top-six finishers in the field events at the Grand Island Invitational. Junior McKinna Moats claimed fourth place in the shot put after registering a 35’9.75” throw while sophomore Rachael Kearney took runner-up in the high jump, clearing 5’0.00”. Last but not least, junior Mia Rowe earned points for the Minutemaids with a 33’10.00” triple jump, taking second place.
Team totals at the 2021 Grand Island Invitational:
GIRLS
1 – Fremont (186)
2 – Millard West (113)
3 – Norfolk (68)
4 – Lincoln (54)
5 – North Platte (49)
6 – Lexington (44)
6 – Grand Island (44)
BOYS
1 – North Platte (146)
2 – Norfolk (119)
3 – Millard West (114.5)
4 – Grand Island (77)
5 – Lincoln (69.5)
6 – Lexington (26)
The Lexington track and field teams will travel again on Thursday, April 15 when they compete at the Gothenburg Invite. Events for the Gothenburg meet are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.