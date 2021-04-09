Lexington Track takes sixth at Grand Island

The Minutemaids celebrated several competitors in the top six at the Grand Island event. Junior Kennadi Ureste took fifth place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:42.93, while junior Sarah Treffer took the lead for the ‘Maids in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in fifth place with a time of 17.64 seconds. Treffer also finished sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles with a 53.55 second run, but senior Jackie Ostrom was just ahead of her in fourth place with a final time of 52.81 seconds.

Priscilla Castaneda, Mia Rowe, Fernanda Caballeros and Kayla Barrios teamed together in the 4x100 meter relay for fourth place with their 53.71 second finish. Ella Ford, Liah Haines, Reese Kuecker and Kayla Barrios were assigned as the 4x400 relay team, taking third place with a 4:25.19 finish. The last of the track events saw Castaneda, Caballeros, Ostrom and Ford band together for the SMR. The foursome took third place, finishing in 2:04.00.

The Minutemaids had four top-six finishers in the field events at the Grand Island Invitational. Junior McKinna Moats claimed fourth place in the shot put after registering a 35’9.75” throw while sophomore Rachael Kearney took runner-up in the high jump, clearing 5’0.00”. Last but not least, junior Mia Rowe earned points for the Minutemaids with a 33’10.00” triple jump, taking second place.