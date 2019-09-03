MCCCOK – The Lexington Minutemen tennis team traveled to McCook on Saturday for the McCook Bison tennis invite. The Minutemen took third place overall with 20 points.
Lexington sophomore Landon Bowen competed in the no. 1 singles at the McCook Invite. He received a bye the first round and faced Scottsbluff junior Dawson Mohr in the second round. Mohr won the match, 2-8. Bowen then faced Gering senior Mark Karpf in the third round when Karpf won, 0-8. Bowen went on to face McCook senior Zion Moyer in the fourth round of play. Bowen fell to Moyer, 0-8, before he faced Gage Huston, the Holdrege junior, and fell, 2-8.
Minuteman junior Keith Allen received a bye the first round of play. He met with Scottsbluff sophomore Jason Escaamilla in the second round of the no. 2 singles pool and won, 8-4. He then met with Gering senior Hunter Walker in the third round and lost, 2-8, before going toe-to-toe with McCook junior Mason Michaelis. Michaelis won the match, 1-8. Allen finished his day with an 8-4 win over Holdrege senior Harrison Elliott, going 2-2 on the day.
The no. 1 doubles team, senior Eli Young and junior Henry Goodwin, went 2-2 on their day as well. They lost to Scottsbluff juniors Porter Robbins and Lincoln Frank in the second round, 1-8, and the McCook team of senior Logan Barenberg and sophomore Isaac Hinze in the fourth round, 1-8. Their two wins were claimed over the Gering and Holdrege teams. Young and Goodwin defeated senior Dyson Dollarhide and junior Trent Davis of Gering in the third round, 9-7, and defeated seniors Parker Hamling and Eli Borden in the fifth round, 9-8 (7-5).
Lexington senior Damian Salinas and sophomore Ethan Mins went 2-3 on their day in McCook. They fell in the championship match to McCook senior Brandan Eckhardt and sophomore Jadon Karp to take no. 2 doubles runner-up at the invite.
The no. 3 doubles saw two more medalists for Lexington as junior Marcus Cureton and senior Daniel Escalante went undefeated on the day, 5-5, and took the no. 3 doubles championship with a win over McCook’s freshman Evan Humphrey and sophomore Ian Brown.
Team results for the McCook invite are as follows:
1st – McCook (51 points)
2nd – Scottsbluff (22 points)
3rd – Lexington (20 points)
4th – Holdrege (19 points)
5th – Gering (18 points)
