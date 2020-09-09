 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington Tennis takes second at Columbus
0 comments

Lexington Tennis takes second at Columbus

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Team WEB.jpg

Placing players at the Columbus invite on Saturday, Sept. 5.  Left to right: Keith Allen, Andres Salinas, Henry Goodwin, Ethan Mins, Greysen Strauss, Topher Swartz.

 Courtesy photo • Lexington Schools

COLUMBUS – The Lexington tennis boys traveled for a tournament in Columbus over the weekend.  The Minutemen took second place as a team and boast two third place winners and two second place winners at the event.

Competing in the number one singles event, Henry Goodwin took third place overall while Topher Swartz took second in number two singles.  Keith Allen and Andres Salinas, competing in number one doubles, took third place while Ethan Mins and Greysen Strauss took second in number two doubles.

Lexington boys tennis is slated to travel to Kearney on Thursday, Sept. 10 to compete with Kearney Catholic.  Matches in Kearney are set to begin at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Football Results
Sports News

Area Football Results

LEXINGTON – Football was back on for Friday, Sept. 4 where area schools saw some tough competition with 3 losses and one win. The Lexington Mi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics