Lexington Tennis takes second at Columbus

COLUMBUS – The Lexington tennis boys traveled for a tournament in Columbus over the weekend. The Minutemen took second place as a team and boast two third place winners and two second place winners at the event.
Competing in the number one singles event, Henry Goodwin took third place overall while Topher Swartz took second in number two singles. Keith Allen and Andres Salinas, competing in number one doubles, took third place while Ethan Mins and Greysen Strauss took second in number two doubles.
Lexington boys tennis is slated to travel to Kearney on Thursday, Sept. 10 to compete with Kearney Catholic. Matches in Kearney are set to begin at 4 p.m.
