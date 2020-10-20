Lexington tennis goes to state

LINCOLN – The Lexington Minutemen tennis boys traveled to Lincoln for the NSAA State Tennis Championships at the end of last week. The Minutemen, as a team, tied for 13th place with 12 points and celebrate one athlete in the top eight.
In the Class B no. 1 doubles Augustin Lopez and Dru Truax won their first match, defeating Edward Koci and Benjamin Hafer of Hastings, 6-0 and 6-1. They moved on to the next round to meet Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and Brady McGerr. Lopez and Truax fell to the Lincoln Christian boys, 2-6 and 5-7.
In Class B no. 2 doubles Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz received a bye in their first round and met Elijah McNeely and Anthony Robinson of Nebraska City for their second round match. Mins and Swartz lost the second round match, 6-3. 4-6, and 13-15.
Competing in Class B no. 1 singles for the Minutemen was Henry Goodwin. Goodwin won his first round match over Kearney Catholic’s Dillon Beachy, 6-2 and 6-2. Goodwin went on to meet Hastings’ Brayden Schram. The Lexington senior fell to Schram, 3-6 and 1-6.
Greysen Strauss opened his bracket against South Sioux City’s Nathan Feenstra and took the win, 6-0 and 6-1. Strauss earned another win in the second round, this time over Kade Huck of Scottsbluff, 6-4 and 6-3.
Strauss entered the state championship as the ninth seed and with his two wins he went on to meet the top seeded Mason Michaelis of McCook. Strauss fell to Michaelis in the quarterfinal match, 6-0 and 6-0 and moved on to the consolation bracket where he met with York’s Emmett Heiss. Strauss Fell to Heiss, 6-8, and then played for seventh place.
The Lexington sophomore fell to Quinn McMahon of Mount Michael Benedictine, 6-8, and took eighth place overall at the Class B NSAA State Tennis Championships.
Congratulations to the Minutemen on their season from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!