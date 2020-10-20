Lexington tennis goes to state

LINCOLN – The Lexington Minutemen tennis boys traveled to Lincoln for the NSAA State Tennis Championships at the end of last week. The Minutemen, as a team, tied for 13th place with 12 points and celebrate one athlete in the top eight.

In the Class B no. 1 doubles Augustin Lopez and Dru Truax won their first match, defeating Edward Koci and Benjamin Hafer of Hastings, 6-0 and 6-1. They moved on to the next round to meet Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and Brady McGerr. Lopez and Truax fell to the Lincoln Christian boys, 2-6 and 5-7.

In Class B no. 2 doubles Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz received a bye in their first round and met Elijah McNeely and Anthony Robinson of Nebraska City for their second round match. Mins and Swartz lost the second round match, 6-3. 4-6, and 13-15.

Competing in Class B no. 1 singles for the Minutemen was Henry Goodwin. Goodwin won his first round match over Kearney Catholic’s Dillon Beachy, 6-2 and 6-2. Goodwin went on to meet Hastings’ Brayden Schram. The Lexington senior fell to Schram, 3-6 and 1-6.

Greysen Strauss opened his bracket against South Sioux City’s Nathan Feenstra and took the win, 6-0 and 6-1. Strauss earned another win in the second round, this time over Kade Huck of Scottsbluff, 6-4 and 6-3.