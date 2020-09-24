Lexington Tennis: A successful week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON – Lexington boys tennis enjoyed some success over the last week when they held their home invite on Friday, Sept. 18 and a dual with Adams Central on Tuesday, Sept. 22. At the Lexington Invite the Minutemen entered two teams; the Lexington “B” team took fifth place out of eight teams while the Lexington “A” team took third overall. Lexington took the win in Tuesday’s dual, 8-1.

At the Lexington Boys Tennis Invite the Minutemen sported three medalists in the top three spots. Henry Goodwin took second place in the no. 1 singles bracket while Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz took second in the no. 2 doubles competition. Morgan Bailey and Dru Truax, competing in the no. 3 doubles bracket, took first place.

Team scores at the Lexington Invite are as follows:

1st – McCook

2nd – Scottsbluff

3rd – Lexington

4th – Kearney Catholic

5th – Lexington B

6th – Gering

7th – North Platte

8th – Holdrege