Lexington Tennis: A successful week
Lexington Tennis: A successful week

LEXINGTON – Lexington boys tennis enjoyed some success over the last week when they held their home invite on Friday, Sept. 18 and a dual with Adams Central on Tuesday, Sept. 22.  At the Lexington Invite the Minutemen entered two teams; the Lexington “B” team took fifth place out of eight teams while the Lexington “A” team took third overall.  Lexington took the win in Tuesday’s dual, 8-1.

At the Lexington Boys Tennis Invite the Minutemen sported three medalists in the top three spots.  Henry Goodwin took second place in the no. 1 singles bracket while Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz took second in the no. 2 doubles competition.  Morgan Bailey and Dru Truax, competing in the no. 3 doubles bracket, took first place.

Team scores at the Lexington Invite are as follows:

1st – McCook

2nd – Scottsbluff

3rd – Lexington

4th – Kearney Catholic

5th – Lexington B

6th – Gering

7th – North Platte

8th – Holdrege

In the dual with the Adams Central Patriots, the Minutemen took eight wins and lost one for the win.  Lexington’s Henry Goodwin defeated Lucas Bohlen in no. 1 singles, 8-0, while Greysen Strauss fell to Adams Central’s Devon Ackles in no. 2 singles, 6-8.  Ethan Mins took an 8-3 win for the Minutemen over Owen Kershner in no. 3 singles and in no. 4 singles Topher Swartz defeated Adams Central’s Nick Kulwicki, 8-5.  Lexington’s Augustin Lopez put an 8-3 win over Evan Schumm in no. 5 singles and Lexington’s no. 6 single Keith Allen defeated Drew Goracke, 8-2.

Augustin Lopez and Keith Allen teamed up for no. 1 doubles and defeated Nick Kulwicki and Lucas Bohlen, 8-5, while no. 2 doubles Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz won their match with Devon Ackles and Owen Kershner, 8-4.  Putting a pin in the win over Adams Central, no. 3 doubles Henry Goodwin and Greysen Strauss defeated Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke, 8-2.

Next, The Lexington Minutemen will travel to Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 29 when they compete in the Kearney Catholic High School Invitational.  Matches are set to begin at 10 a.m.

