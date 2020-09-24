Lexington Tennis: A successful week

LEXINGTON – Lexington boys tennis enjoyed some success over the last week when they held their home invite on Friday, Sept. 18 and a dual with Adams Central on Tuesday, Sept. 22. At the Lexington Invite the Minutemen entered two teams; the Lexington “B” team took fifth place out of eight teams while the Lexington “A” team took third overall. Lexington took the win in Tuesday’s dual, 8-1.
At the Lexington Boys Tennis Invite the Minutemen sported three medalists in the top three spots. Henry Goodwin took second place in the no. 1 singles bracket while Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz took second in the no. 2 doubles competition. Morgan Bailey and Dru Truax, competing in the no. 3 doubles bracket, took first place.
Team scores at the Lexington Invite are as follows:
1st – McCook
2nd – Scottsbluff
3rd – Lexington
4th – Kearney Catholic
5th – Lexington B
6th – Gering
7th – North Platte
8th – Holdrege
In the dual with the Adams Central Patriots, the Minutemen took eight wins and lost one for the win. Lexington’s Henry Goodwin defeated Lucas Bohlen in no. 1 singles, 8-0, while Greysen Strauss fell to Adams Central’s Devon Ackles in no. 2 singles, 6-8. Ethan Mins took an 8-3 win for the Minutemen over Owen Kershner in no. 3 singles and in no. 4 singles Topher Swartz defeated Adams Central’s Nick Kulwicki, 8-5. Lexington’s Augustin Lopez put an 8-3 win over Evan Schumm in no. 5 singles and Lexington’s no. 6 single Keith Allen defeated Drew Goracke, 8-2.
Augustin Lopez and Keith Allen teamed up for no. 1 doubles and defeated Nick Kulwicki and Lucas Bohlen, 8-5, while no. 2 doubles Ethan Mins and Topher Swartz won their match with Devon Ackles and Owen Kershner, 8-4. Putting a pin in the win over Adams Central, no. 3 doubles Henry Goodwin and Greysen Strauss defeated Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke, 8-2.
Next, The Lexington Minutemen will travel to Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 29 when they compete in the Kearney Catholic High School Invitational. Matches are set to begin at 10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!