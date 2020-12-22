Lexington Takes wins over Scottsbluff, Gothenburg at Tuesday night triangular

GOTHENBURG - The Minutemen wrestlers took the short trip to Gothenburg to take on the Swedes and the Scottsbluff Bearcats in triangular action on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Minutemen took a 39-36 win over the Bearcats, and defeated the Swedes, 43-34.
The Minutemen opened their night against the Bearcats and gained 39 points in the dual. Of their accumulation, 30 points were gained by forfeiture giving six points to Ivan Lazo, Landen Johnson, Greg Treffer, Nicolas Perez and Davin Naylor.
The two Lexington wrestlers to defeat their opponents were 132 lb. Dylan Hubbard, taking a win by 8-3 decision over Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner for three points and 285 lb. Sebastian Dones took a win by fall over Trenton Jenkins of the Bearcats. Dones pinned Jenkins in 4:40 for six points.
While the dual with Scottsbluff may have been somewhat lacking in wrestling action, when the Minutemen met with the Swedes the geographically similar schools put on a good show.
The Minutemen took several points by fall, and each point was earned by the wrestler of their respective school.
The 126 lb. Lexington wrestler Jackson Konrad took the win by fall over Sawyer Therrien, pinning him in just 49 seconds. Dylan Hubbard took the “W” by fall in his 132 lb. match with Austen Chestnutt, pinning him in 1:02.
Landen Johnson, in the 138 lb. match, earned another six points for a win by fall over Gothenburg’s Gavin Peterson in 1:11.
Ty Hotz took the first win for Gothenburg in the 145 lb. match by fall, pinning Greg Treffer in 48 seconds.
The 152 lb. Lexington wrestler Rene Corado brought more points to the Minutemen with a 3-1 decision win over Abe Mendez, earning three points.
Gothenburg 160 lb. wrestler Jameson Smith won his match by fall, pinning Nicolas Perez in 58 seconds and Lexington’s 170 lb. wrestler Jackson Oaks lost his match by fall to Jonah Shimmin in 2:23.
Ishmael Ayala took a win by 11-3 major decision in the 182 lb. match over Gothenburg’s Braiden Winter followed by 195 lb. Fredy Vargas win by fall over Thomas Wright in 5:40.
Lexington 220 lb. wrestler Jesse Arevalo lost his match to Jacob Olson by fall in 3:34, followed by Sebastian Dones taking a loss by fall in the 285 lb. match to Ethan Libich in 1:06.
The 106 lb. Lazaro Adame of Lexington took a loss to Abel Flores by 11-2 major decision.
At this point in the dual with Gothenburg, the Swedes had taken the lead with 34 points over Lexington’s 31.