Lexington Takes wins over Scottsbluff, Gothenburg at Tuesday night triangular

GOTHENBURG - The Minutemen wrestlers took the short trip to Gothenburg to take on the Swedes and the Scottsbluff Bearcats in triangular action on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Minutemen took a 39-36 win over the Bearcats, and defeated the Swedes, 43-34.

The Minutemen opened their night against the Bearcats and gained 39 points in the dual. Of their accumulation, 30 points were gained by forfeiture giving six points to Ivan Lazo, Landen Johnson, Greg Treffer, Nicolas Perez and Davin Naylor.

The two Lexington wrestlers to defeat their opponents were 132 lb. Dylan Hubbard, taking a win by 8-3 decision over Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner for three points and 285 lb. Sebastian Dones took a win by fall over Trenton Jenkins of the Bearcats. Dones pinned Jenkins in 4:40 for six points.

While the dual with Scottsbluff may have been somewhat lacking in wrestling action, when the Minutemen met with the Swedes the geographically similar schools put on a good show.

The Minutemen took several points by fall, and each point was earned by the wrestler of their respective school.