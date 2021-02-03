Lexington takes 6th at Central Conference

HASTINGS - While the Minutemaids were at the NSWCA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in York, the Boys took a trip to Adams Central High School for the Central 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Minutemen took 6th place as a team at the tournament with 116.5 points, boasting 10 medalists including two champions.
220 lbs.
Jesse Arevalo went 1-3 on Saturday, taking a loss to Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview in the fifth place match to take 6th place in the 220 lb. bracket.
195 lbs.
Fredy Vargas went 1-3 in the 195 lb. bracket, finishing with a loss by fall (2:07) in the 5th place match to Gabriel Moyao, taking 6th place.
182 lbs.
Ismael Ayala took home the 6th place medal in the 182 lb. competition at the Central Conference Tournament with a 3-3 record, finishing with a loss to Joseph Stein of Grand Island Northwest by fall in 1:28.
160 lbs.
Rene Corado went 3-1 on Saturday to take the third place medal at the Central 10 Tournament, completing his day with a 7-3 decision win over Yordi Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview.
152 lbs.
Jackson Oaks took 6th place in the 152 lb. bracket on Saturday with a 1-3 record for the day, finishing the day with a loss in the 5th place match to Breckin Schoepf of Seward by fall in 1:32.
138 lbs.
Landen Johnson went 4-2 on Saturday and ended the day with a win by 6-1 decision over Kayden Massing of Aurora to claim 5th place.
132 lbs.
Angel Vega went 1-3 at the Central Conference tournament to take 6th place with a loss to Conner Rosendale of Seward by 4-2 decision.
126 lbs.
Dylan Hubbard went to the 126 lb. championship match on Saturday and took a loss to Thomas Ivey of York, finishing his day with a 3-1 record and claiming conference runner-up.
120 lbs.
Ivan lazo was one of two undefeated Lexington wrestlers at the Central Conference Tournament, going 3-0 to take the 120 lb. championship with a 6-1 decision win over Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview.
113 lbs.
Daven Naylor was Lexington’s second undefeated wrestler at Adams Central on Saturday, going 4-0 to finish the bracket with a 10-9 decision win over Cash Duncan of Seward to take the championship.
The Lexington Wrestlers will attend their District B-4 meet on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Gering at the Holiday Families Dome.