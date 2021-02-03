Lexington takes 6th at Central Conference

HASTINGS - While the Minutemaids were at the NSWCA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in York, the Boys took a trip to Adams Central High School for the Central 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Minutemen took 6th place as a team at the tournament with 116.5 points, boasting 10 medalists including two champions.

220 lbs.

Jesse Arevalo went 1-3 on Saturday, taking a loss to Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview in the fifth place match to take 6th place in the 220 lb. bracket.

195 lbs.

Fredy Vargas went 1-3 in the 195 lb. bracket, finishing with a loss by fall (2:07) in the 5th place match to Gabriel Moyao, taking 6th place.

182 lbs.

Ismael Ayala took home the 6th place medal in the 182 lb. competition at the Central Conference Tournament with a 3-3 record, finishing with a loss to Joseph Stein of Grand Island Northwest by fall in 1:28.

160 lbs.