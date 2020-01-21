Lexington sports three champs at Schuyler

SCHUYLER – The Lexington wrestlers made the trip to Schuyler for the Schuyler Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Minutemen took third place as a team with 161.5 points while boasting three champions at the event.
Sixth place finishers for the Minutemen included Kevin Sandoval, Dakota Haines, Eddie Sanchez and Efrin Aguirre.
Sandoval, in the 138 lb. bracket, went 1-3 at the Schuyler invite; his loss to Henry Ramirez of Schuyler in the fifth place match, by fall in 4:56, gave him a sixth place medal. Haines went 3-3, receiving two byes and won a match in the consolation side of the 152 lb. bracket in sudden victory (SV-1), 4-2. Haines lost by fall in the fifth place match to Cooper Spaulding of Norris in 2:56. Sanchez went 1-3 in the 170 lb. class. His loss in the fifth place match to Jayce Wilkinson of Scottsbluff by fall gave him the sixth place medal. Wilkinson pinned Sanchez in 2:05. The 182 lb. Aguirre went 1-3 in Schuyler, winning his first round over Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic by fall, pinning him in 48 seconds. Aguirre met Miller again, in the fifth place match, where Aguirre lost by medical forfeit.
Lexington had two fifth place finishers, Jovanny Gandara and Ismael Ayala, and one third place winner, Sebastian Romero.
Gandara, in the 120 lb. bracket, went 2-2 in Schuyler. He won by decision, 12-6, over Cooper Bice of Norris to claim the fifth place medal. Ayala also went 2-2, taking his first of two wins by fall over Trey May of Scottsbluff in 3:44. Ayala took the fifth place medal with a win in sudden victory (SV-1) over Riley Donahoo of Malcolm, 8-6. Romero claimed the third place medal in the 220 lb. class, going 3-1 on the day. His win by decision over Coy Meysenburg of Aquinas Catholic, 18-9, also added 10 points to the team effort.
There were three runner-up wrestlers for Lexington at the invite; Daven Naylor, Ean Bailey and Dylan Hubbard.
The 106 lb. Naylor went 2-1 on Saturday with a bye and a win by decision over Ivan Perez of Schuyler, 6-5. He lost the championship match to Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview by technical fall, 0-15, for second place. Bailey received a bye his first round and took a win by decision over Lucien Engel of Columbus Lakeview in the semifinal round, 3-0. Bailey lost by 2-8 decision in the championship match to Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic to take the second place medal. Hubbard took second place after going 2-1 at the invite. He received a bye the first round and won by fall over Carter Fjell of Shelby-Rising City in 5:46. Hubbard lost in the championship match to Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview by decision, 2-6, taking second place in the 132 lb. bracket.
Lexington wrestlers celebrated three champions at the Schuyler Wrestling Invite; Ivan Lazo, Brady Fago and Rene Corado.
Lazo, going 3-0 for the day, received a bye the first round and claimed a win by fall in the second over Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview in 2:54. In the 113 lb. championship round, Lazo defeated Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic by 6-1 decision, to take the gold medal. Fago went 4-0 in the 145 lb. bracket at the invite. He received a bye the first round and won by fall in the second round over Brandon Stolzer of Norris in 3:14. Fago won the semifinal round match by technical fall over Jonathon Gonzalez of Schuyler, 19-4, and won the championship match over Cameron Schrad of Aquinas Catholic by major decision, 12-2. The 160 lb. Rene Corado finishes out the gold medalists for the Lexington Minutemen at the invite, going 3-0 on Saturday. He received a bye the first round and earned a win by fall over Davis Laursen of Malcolm in the second round, pinning him in 56 seconds. Corado claimed the gold with a win by decision, 4-2, over Jhonny Escobar of Schuyler.
Team results for the Schuyler Wrestling Invite:
1st – Aquinas Catholic (223)
2nd – Columbus Lakeview (194.5)
3rd – Lexington (161.5)
4th – Schuyler (129)
5th – Malcolm (115)
6th – Norris (90.5)
7th – Fairbury (80)
8th – Scottsbluff (63)
9th – Shelby-Rising City (53)
Lexington wrestlers will travel to Holdrege on Thursday to dual with the Dusters on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. They will host Scott City for a dual on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. The Minutemen will be at home as they host the John Higgins invite on Saturday, Jan 25. Varsity matches are set to begin at the Higgins at 9 a.m.
