Lexington softball drops game to Scottsbluff

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids softball team took a loss against Scottsbluff on Friday, Aug. 20.

In the non-conference game, Scottsbluff put up 19 points, Lexington scored once.

Lexington’s score game in the first inning, but Scottsbluff put up seven points, followed by one in the second inning and eleven more in the third.

Amaya Stewart had one walk while batting and at pitching she had 15 first pitch strikes, Monica Campos had seven first strikes and one strikeout.

Lexington is still searching for a win this season; their next game will be on Thursday Aug. 26 at Northwest at 6:30 p.m.