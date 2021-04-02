Lexington soccer splits with North Platte

Lexington’s soccer girls take shut-out loss to the North Platte girls, Minutemen take home 5-1 win over Bulldogs

NORTH PLATTE – The Lexington Soccer teams took a trip to North Platte on Thursday, April 1 for some Fools Day Futbol where the Minutemaids took a loss in their game, 0-5; the Minutemen took a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs.

The Minutemaids suffered a shutout loss to the lady Bulldogs in North Platte, giving up one goal in the first half of the game and four in the second half as North Platte took advantage of the wind at their backs. The lady ‘Dogs’ win wasn’t without work, though, as Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter gave up five goals but made 33 saves.

The Lexington girls recorded just three shots on goal in the game, but head coach Keith Allen saw some good things on the field against North Platte.