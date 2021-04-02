Lexington soccer splits with North Platte

Lexington’s soccer girls take shut-out loss to the North Platte girls, Minutemen take home 5-1 win over Bulldogs
NORTH PLATTE – The Lexington Soccer teams took a trip to North Platte on Thursday, April 1 for some Fools Day Futbol where the Minutemaids took a loss in their game, 0-5; the Minutemen took a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs.
The Minutemaids suffered a shutout loss to the lady Bulldogs in North Platte, giving up one goal in the first half of the game and four in the second half as North Platte took advantage of the wind at their backs. The lady ‘Dogs’ win wasn’t without work, though, as Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter gave up five goals but made 33 saves.
The Lexington girls recorded just three shots on goal in the game, but head coach Keith Allen saw some good things on the field against North Platte.
“While the shot count was lopsided there were clearly a lot of really good things we did throughout the game,” Allen began in an email to the Clipper-Herald. “We had several sequences where we connected three or more passes and made some good runs to corners. We just couldn’t get any crosses off to get more of an attack. Our midfield did some good things. We increased the number of 50/50s won but the Hanneborg girl from North Platte was too quick for us and we couldn’t keep up with her.”
Coach Allen also mentioned being anxious to look at the game film to prepare for another tough game ahead, against the Kearney Bearcats on Tuesday, April 6.
Despite a tough loss to the Bulldogs, Allen is proud of the girls’ effort in North Platte.
“Forget the score line,” he said. “It was a solid effort by our girls.”
The Minutemen took their aggressive game to the Bulldogs in their game, scoring three goals in the first 40 minutes of the game while Holding North Platte scoreless and outscoring the Bulldogs 2-1 in the second half for a 5-1 win.
Two of Lexington’s goals in the first half were scored by Ernesto Vargas, one assisted by Diego Martinez and another goal was scored by Zeke Lucas, assisted by Miguel Raymundo. Yoskar Galvan extended the Minutemen lead to 4-0 nine minutes into the second half on a penalty kick before North Platte scored their lone goal. Herald Pineda found the net for Lexington’s fifth and final goal, assisted by Alex Perez.
As stated before, the Lexington Minutemen and Minutemaids will be back on the pitch next week on Tuesday, April 6 when they travel to Kearney to take on the Bearcats. The 3-2 Minutemaids kick off with the 3-3 KHS girls at 6 p.m. The game between the 6-1 Minutemen and the 3-2 Bearcats is typically a hotly contested game and highly anticipated by the Lexington players and coaches. Orange and Blue will clash on KHS’ field at 7:30 p.m.