Lexington Soccer nets three wins, two losses

LEXINGTON - Lexington soccer spend the end of last week and the weekend in the eastern edge of the state for their first games of the season where the Minutemaids went 1-1 with a 2-0 win over Omaha Northwest and an 0-2 loss to Lincoln High. The Minutemen end their first week of games with a 2-1 record, having taken a 1-0 win over Papillion-LaVista South, a 4-0 win over Bellevue West and a 1-3 loss to Omaha Skutt Catholic.

On Thursday, March 18, the Lexington boys began with their win over Papillion-LaVista, scoring the game’s lone goal in the second half, scored by Miguel Raymundo. Their persistence continued into Friday with their 4-0 win over Bellevue West with two goal in each half. Earning those goals were Josh Morales, Jordy Enamorado, Junior Casillas and Fredy Vargas.

Lexington scored one goal in their loss to Omaha Skutt on Saturday, March 20, scored by Junior Casillas and assisted by Yoskar Galvan. Goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez’ five saves against Skutt with two from each win netted nine saves on the opening weekend.

The Minutemaids scored two goals in the first half of their game with Omaha Northwest on Saturday, scored by Klair Fagot and Berniece Garcia. Goalkeeper Alyssa Winter recorded two saves in the clean-sheet win.