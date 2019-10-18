LINCOLN – Lexington High School celebrates two Minutemen returning home with some cold hard evidence of their hard work from the NSAA Boys State Tennis Championships this week. Seniors Eli Young and Damien Salinas come home with sixth place medals in the no. 2 doubles bracket at the state championships.
Young and Salinas received a bye their first round at the state championships and went on to face the Scottsbluff team, Aaron Schaff and Ethan Ramirez, both sophomores. The Lexington boys won the match, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). Young and Salinas then faced the duo from York, seniors John Esser and Matt Mittman. York claimed the win in the match, 6-0, 6-0.
The Lexington no. 2 doubles team then faced their Beatrice counterparts, seniors Dawson Saathoff and Zackary Zimmerman, to go to the fifth place match. Young and Salinas took an 8-3 win to test their might with the Hastings team.
The Hastings team, made up of seniors Adynn Kusek and Jose Narezi, took the win over Yong and Salinas. The Lexington no. 2 doubles boys went home with 6th place overall at the State tennis championships.
