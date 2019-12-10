LEXINGTON – The Lexington powerlifting team held their home invite on Saturday, Dec. 7 and took first place in all categories; boys team, girls team and co-ed team. Additionally, 11 lifters traveled to compete in the National High School qualifier in Fremont on Sunday, Dec. 8, qualifying 10 for the national meet in Texas in late March, 2020.
First place winners for Lexington boys at the home Powerlifting meet in their respective weight classes included Luis Ceja, John Howard, Christian Cardenas and Cesar Garcia. First place medalists for the Lexington girls were Jade Morales, Nayely Quinonez, Malinda Lo and Arlin Munoz.
Second Place medalists for Lexington boys included Tyler Woody, Logan Dowling, Fredy Velasquez, Alex Velasquez and Wilmer Hoisington. Lexington girls taking home second place medals were Esmeralda Mendez, Madi Smith, Sindy Giron, Carly Holbrook and Madison Sutton.
Third place finishers for Lexington boys were Angel Perez, Gaspar Andres, Salvador Zamora, Francisco Rodriguez, Kevin Medina and Simon Rivas. For Lexington girls, third place winners included Jasmine Garcia, Jackie Quinonez, Tami Lehmkuhler and Karly Huerta.
Fourth place winners in their respective weight class for the Lexington boys included Morgan Bailey, Ramon Gonzalez, Eduardo Magana, Anthony Ramirez and Andrew Weinman. Girls taking home fourth place medals for Lexington were Megan Dang, Maritza Calmo, Sky Dewy, Selin Avalos and Magali Santoyo.
Lastly, fifth place medalists for Lexington lifers were Jok Lewis, Jose Guerrero, Henry Cabrera and Juan Laguna for the boys while Sarahi Giron and Anai Aguirre took fifth place for the girls.
As for Sunday’s national qualifier in Fremont, 10 qualified for the national meet to be held in Killeen, Texas in late March, 2020. Those qualifiers included Karly Huerta, Madison Smith, Jasmine Garcia, Lesli Garcia, Luis Ceja, Salvador Zamora, Gaspar Andres, Fredy Velasquez, Christian Cardenas and John Howard.
