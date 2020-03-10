PERU – The Lexington boys and girls powerlifting teams traveled to Peru State College over the weekend to compete in the Class B State Powerlifting Championships. Lexington competed with the likes of Columbus Scotus, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Gross Catholic, Yutan, Schuyler and Nebraska City which included 120 lifters in their class. Lexington boys and girls each took the Championship as a team in their class and several individuals came home with hardware, including seven champions. Lesli Garcia was also awarded the Lifter of the Meet Award.
For the Minutemen, fifth place winners in their weight classes at the State Championships included Morgan Bailey, Cesar Garcia, Chris Ramos and Andrew Weinman. For the Minutemaids, fifth place winners included Anai Aguirre, Tami Lehmkuhler, Esmeralda Juan, Sky Dewey and Kaitlin Navas.
Fourth place winners at the state championships for the boys included Angel Perez, Isaac Perez, Daniel Arevalo and Simon Rivas while the girls had three fourth place winners; Nayely Quinonez, Megan Dang and Jazmin Martinez.
Third place winners for the Minutemen in their weight classes included Jose Guerrero, Gabriel Alvarez and Simon Rivas while third place winners for the Minutemaids included Alisha Rojas, Sarahi Giron, Jackie Quinonez, Arlin Munoz, Selin Avalos and Magali Santoyo.
Lexington High School sported eight runner-up lifters at the state powerlifting championships in Peru. For the Minutemen, Logan Dowling, Luis Ceja, Christian Cardenas and Juan Laguna took second place; for the Minutemaids, second place winners included Esmeralda Mendez, Maritza Calmo, Sindy Grion and Carly Holbrook.
LHS Powerlifting state champions included Fredy Velasquez and Salvador Zamora for the boys. State champions for the Minutemaids were Jade Morales, Jessica Virgilio, Jasmine Garcia, Karly Huerta and Lesli Garcia.
Congratulations to the LHS Powerlifters on another successful season and their championship wins from the Lexington Clipper-Herald staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.