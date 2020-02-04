OMAHA - Lexington powerlifters competed in the RAW State Championships at Creighton Prep on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Minutemaids took the championship as a team with five individual champions and also took the Lifter of the Meet honor.
The Minutemen took home seven medals from the RAW meet in Omaha over the weekend. Morgan Bailey took a fifth place medal in his weight class while Wilmer Hoisington took fourth place. Taking third place in their respective divisions were Tyler Woody, Angel Perez and Salvador Zamora. Lexington had two second place winners at the meet, Logan Dowling and Fredy Velasquez.
The Minutemaids made a big impact at the meet, boasting 18 medalists in their respective weight divisions.
Fifth place winners included Megan Dang, Jackie Quinonez and Jasmine Martinez while fourth place winners included Nayely Quinonez, Sarahi Giron, Maritza Calmo, Arlin Munoz and Sky Dewey. Alisha Rojas and Carly Holbrook took third place in their divisions while Jade Morales, Sindy Giron and Magali Santoyo took runner-up in theirs. The Minutemaids had five champions at the state RAW meet, including Jessica Virgilio, Malinda Lo, Jasmine Garcia, Karly Huerta and Lesli Garcia.
Jessica Virgilio was also awarded the coveted Lifter of the Meet award.
On Sunday, Esmeralda Mendez qualified for the USAPL High School National Tournament to be held in Killeen Texas in March. Mendez’ qualification makes her the ninth Lexington lifter to qualify for Nationals in March.
