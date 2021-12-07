 Skip to main content
Lexington places fourth in first ever sanctioned girls wrestling tournament
Lexington places fourth in first ever sanctioned girls wrestling tournament

NEBRASKA CITY — The first ever sanctioned girls wrestling tournament in the state of Nebraska took place on Friday in Nebraska City. Lexington girls placed in the top 5 (4th) out of 25 teams and brought home 5 medalists.

