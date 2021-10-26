Lexington Minuteman fall to York Dukes in homecoming match, 14-7

LEXINGTON — In a defense dominated game, the Lexington Minuteman fell to the York Dukes during their homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 22.

The game took on a pendulum dynamic, with both sides advancing down the field but unable to score most of the time.

Lexington’s first and only touchdown occurred with eight minutes left in the first quarter when Hunter Stewart (23) rounded the corner and was able to evade the York defenders on a lengthy run into the end zone.

The Minuteman defense stood strong on several drives, Isaac Scharff (74) was able to sack the York quarterback, Ryan Seevers (11) and Jace Carpenter (2) was able to climb the ladder and intercepted the ball.

However, the Dukes were able to score their first touchdown with three minutes left in the first quarter.

York was able to keep the Minuteman from scoring for the rest of the game and the Dukes scored their second and final touchdown in the fourth quarter. The final score was 14-7.

With the loss, Lexington is now 4-5 on the season, their next match is the first round of the 2021 NSAA State Football Championships against the Aurora Huskies. They are 7-2 this season after their recent 50-14 win over the Seward Bluejays.