Lexington Minutemaids win home opener, Minuteman take loss against Ogallala

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School basketball teams had their home opener against the Ogallala Indians during the evening of Friday, Dec. 3.
Minutemaids secure first win at home
After losing their first game of the season against Gothenburg, the Maids won their first home game against the Ogallala Indians.
The game was close through the first quarter, as the Maids scored five points while Ogallala got four points. By the end of the second quarter the Maids had increased their lead to 11-6.
The Maids kept it up in the third quarter, scoring 10 to make the score 21-14. In the final quarter, the Maids scored 16 points, while Ogallala kept up with 13 points.
The Maids were able to win by 10, the final score was 37-27.
The Minutemaids are now 1-1 on the season, their next matches are on Tuesday, Dec. 7 against the Minden Whippets who are 2-0 after wins over Ogallala and Southern Valley. On Friday, Dec. 10 they play an away game against Holdrege, the team is 1-1 after a loss to Kearney Catholic and a win over Centura.
Minuteman take tough loss against Ogallala
After their overtime win against Gothenburg, the Minuteman took a tough loss in their first home game against Ogallala.
The Indians offense and defense were firing on all cylinders right out of the gate. In the first quarter they put up 23 points while holding the Minuteman to only four. The Minuteman were able to find the basket more in the second quarter, scoring 11 whileOgallala put up 20 in return.
After halftime it was much the same story, Ogallala pumped up 23 points while the Minuteman added 15 points to their total. In the fourth quarter Ogallala slowed down, scoring 13 points to the Minuteman’s 12 but the damage was done.
The Indians took the win 79-42.
The Minuteman are now 1-1. Their next match is against Minden, who is also 1-1 for the season after a loss to Ogallala and win over Southern Valley. On Friday they will face Holdrege, 0-2, after losses to Kearney Catholic and Centura.