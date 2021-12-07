Lexington Minutemaids win home opener, Minuteman take loss against Ogallala

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School basketball teams had their home opener against the Ogallala Indians during the evening of Friday, Dec. 3.

Minutemaids secure first win at home

After losing their first game of the season against Gothenburg, the Maids won their first home game against the Ogallala Indians.

The game was close through the first quarter, as the Maids scored five points while Ogallala got four points. By the end of the second quarter the Maids had increased their lead to 11-6.

The Maids kept it up in the third quarter, scoring 10 to make the score 21-14. In the final quarter, the Maids scored 16 points, while Ogallala kept up with 13 points.

The Maids were able to win by 10, the final score was 37-27.

The Minutemaids are now 1-1 on the season, their next matches are on Tuesday, Dec. 7 against the Minden Whippets who are 2-0 after wins over Ogallala and Southern Valley. On Friday, Dec. 10 they play an away game against Holdrege, the team is 1-1 after a loss to Kearney Catholic and a win over Centura.

Minuteman take tough loss against Ogallala