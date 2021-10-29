Lexington Minutemaids sweep the Holdrege Dusters in the sub-districts

LEXINGTON — It was a clean sweep for the Lexington Minutemaids in their 3-0 win over the Holdrege Dusters in volleyball sub-district matches on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The McCook Bison and Holdrege Dusters faced off earlier in the evening to determine who would face the Minutemaids, with the Dusters coming out on top.
The first match between Lexington and Holdrege was the closest, 25-22. The Dusters were able to keep play close but the Minutemaids maintained the lead for the win.
The second match saw the Dusters get several blocks against sure kills for Lexington, the Minutemaids were able to keep the lead, but the Dusters started to rally later in the match. However, Lexington got the win, 25-18.
By the third match, the Minutemaids had the game figured out and won 25-10.
Head Coach Samantha Hammond said, “I am so proud of this team. They continue to work hard to get better every day and it has really shown at the end of the season.”
“We have been really focusing on being aggressive every play and we have seen the results of that the last two games. I am excited for Saturday and hope we can continue this awesome journey,” Hammond said.
Hammond noted setter Liah Haines’ (8) performance throughout the evening. Haines had 39 assists and an average of 13 assists per set.
On the attack, Cordelia Harbison (11) had 17 kills, an average of 5.7 per set, Taylor Woehrle (23) had eight, three per set, Laikyn Seim (19) had eight, 2.7 per set and Haines had four kills, 1.3 per set.
While serving, Harbison and Sarah Treffer (7) had two ace serves while Haines and Brisa Garcia (12) and one each.
On defense, Seim had two solo blocks while Haines had one.
Harbison led the night on digs with 12, Treffer had seven, Haley Hernandez (22), Woehrle and Haines had five each, and Garcia had three.
“We are really excited to get the opportunity to play again on Saturday. This whole season we have worked to get better every play so it is very rewarding to see everyone’s hard work pay off. We are excited to see that buying into our roles is paying off for us in wins,” said Hammond.
With the win, Lexington improves to 16-13 on the season.
The Minutemaids will play again on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. at Elkhorn North. The Wolves are 20-11 this season after they lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic 3-0.