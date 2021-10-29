Lexington Minutemaids sweep the Holdrege Dusters in the sub-districts

LEXINGTON — It was a clean sweep for the Lexington Minutemaids in their 3-0 win over the Holdrege Dusters in volleyball sub-district matches on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The McCook Bison and Holdrege Dusters faced off earlier in the evening to determine who would face the Minutemaids, with the Dusters coming out on top.

The first match between Lexington and Holdrege was the closest, 25-22. The Dusters were able to keep play close but the Minutemaids maintained the lead for the win.

The second match saw the Dusters get several blocks against sure kills for Lexington, the Minutemaids were able to keep the lead, but the Dusters started to rally later in the match. However, Lexington got the win, 25-18.

By the third match, the Minutemaids had the game figured out and won 25-10.

Head Coach Samantha Hammond said, “I am so proud of this team. They continue to work hard to get better every day and it has really shown at the end of the season.”

“We have been really focusing on being aggressive every play and we have seen the results of that the last two games. I am excited for Saturday and hope we can continue this awesome journey,” Hammond said.