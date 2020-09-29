Lexington Minutemaids Softball adds another win

LEXINGTON – Commanding the field in the bulk of the Monday night game, the Minutemaids edge the York Dukes in the end, 11-10, to level out their season ahead of the Central Ten Conference Tournament, 13-13.
Lexington began lighting the scoreboard with in the bottom of the first inning when Jordyn Jeffries knocked the ball out of the park, driving in Macey Johnson and scoring two runs. The ‘Maids extended their lead just a little more in the bottom of the second when York walked Klair Fagot, sending Alyssa Stewart home for Lexington’s third run.
York responded in the top of the third, scoring three runs to tie the game, 3-3. Lexington resumed a lead in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly ball hit by Kalli Sutton, allowing Addison Sund to score Lexington’s fourth run.
In the bottom of the fourth, with bases loaded, the Dukes’ pitcher walked Sund, forcing Johnson in for another run before Alyssa Winter hit a sacrifice grounder to first base. In a flurry of stolen bases and York struggling to force an out, Jeffries and Fagot scored another two runs in the confusion. Sutton hit a line drive double to left field to send Sund home for another run, bringing the ‘Maids to an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
York’s Jami Hoblyn hit a long bomb over the left field fence with a runner on base, scoring two more runs for the Dukes. Cori Combs followed it later in the top of the sixth with a line drive double to center field, driving in two more runs. The York girls nearly brought the game back to a tie game when the Minutemaids regained the plate, 8-7.
Fagot wanted to secure the lead, apparently, as she selected her first pitch in the first at bat in the bottom of the sixth to give it a new home over the center field fence and extended the lead to two points, 9-7. Fagot’s homer was the only run scored by the ‘Maids in the inning.
York was down but not out. A hard ground ball made its way through Lexington’s infield players for a double, allowing two York runners to cross home plate and the Dukes snagged the lead, 9-10. With one at-bat left, the pressure was on the Minutemaids to score two runs before York could get three outs.
With two outs on the scoreboard and a runner on second in the bottom of the seventh, Fagot hit a hard grounder to left field for a double to send Johnson home, tying the game, 10-10.
Lexington’s final batter, McKinna Moats, caught a piece of the ball, sending it deep into left field and over the fence. Moats’ walk-off home run put a pin in another win for the Minutemaids, 11-10.
The Win brings the Minutemaids season to 13-13 as they ready for the Central Ten Conference Tournamnet, this week.
Lexington hosts the conference tournament on Thursday, Oct. 1 with games starting at 9 a.m.
