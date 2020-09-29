Lexington Minutemaids Softball adds another win

LEXINGTON – Commanding the field in the bulk of the Monday night game, the Minutemaids edge the York Dukes in the end, 11-10, to level out their season ahead of the Central Ten Conference Tournament, 13-13.

Lexington began lighting the scoreboard with in the bottom of the first inning when Jordyn Jeffries knocked the ball out of the park, driving in Macey Johnson and scoring two runs. The ‘Maids extended their lead just a little more in the bottom of the second when York walked Klair Fagot, sending Alyssa Stewart home for Lexington’s third run.

York responded in the top of the third, scoring three runs to tie the game, 3-3. Lexington resumed a lead in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly ball hit by Kalli Sutton, allowing Addison Sund to score Lexington’s fourth run.

In the bottom of the fourth, with bases loaded, the Dukes’ pitcher walked Sund, forcing Johnson in for another run before Alyssa Winter hit a sacrifice grounder to first base. In a flurry of stolen bases and York struggling to force an out, Jeffries and Fagot scored another two runs in the confusion. Sutton hit a line drive double to left field to send Sund home for another run, bringing the ‘Maids to an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.