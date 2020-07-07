BROKEN BOW - It’s been a rough stretch for the Pinnacle Bank boys. Kicking off the holiday weekend, they played a single game with Kearney Runza on Thursday, July 2, taking a big 1-18 loss to the Class A phenom. Fresh after Independence Day festivities, the Lexington boys traveled to Grand Island where they took two more losses, 1-16 and 0-13, on Sunday, July 5.
Monday, however, the team saw some competition that gave them the opportunity to play to their potential.
Most Legion programs in the Western half of the state have opted for one team this season. Lexington is one of those teams, but in preparation for the future, they have a younger squad that tends to play as a sort of unofficial juniors team. Head Coach Vince Leibert planned to utilize the abbreviated season to prepare for future Legion seasons in Lexington.
In Broken Bow on Monday, the juniors were able to meet on the field with another junior team and show their stuff and took a very solid 5-3 win over the Broken Bow juniors.
“The positive side still has to go to development,” Leibert said of the games with Kearney and Grand Island. “Every time you lose a game you have to find something to learn. We’re developing all around. It’s just hard being patient and taking that many tough games in a row.”
Sometimes, in baseball at the Legion level, you have to move players around to find hidden talent in the players. Coach Leibert says that has also been part of the process in the games this season.
“We’ve moved guys around the field because we felt they’d be a better fit and have an opportunity to take a shot at it,” Leibert explained.
He also said that some of those results have surprised not only the coaches but the players as well.
“There are guys that surprise us and surprise themselves,” Leibert began. “They see they’re better than they thought they were in a new position. They’ll get better and grow when they get comfortable in those positions.”
Coach Leibert is confident fans can look forward to a developed team finding their stride. The struggles with a strange season under strange circumstances are making it more challenging.
Lexington Legion will return home for their next game when they host a friendly pair of games with the neighbor to the south, Hi-Line Bulls on Thursday, July 9. Games are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
