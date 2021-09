LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids volleyball team hosted a triangular with the Minden Whippets and the Holdrege Dusters.

In their first series, the Maids won 25-15, but then fell on the next two, 25-21 and 27-25. Minden won overall matchup 2-1.

In the next series against Holdrege, the Maids fell in two matches, 25-21 and 25-18, Holdrege won the series 2-0.

So far, the Maids record stands at 2-2.

Their next game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4 against St. Patrick’s High School at home.