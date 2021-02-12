Lexington hosts Adams Central

LEXINGTON – The Lexington basketball teams were at home for their last games before the girls’ postseason begins next week. The Minutemaids and the Minutemen welcomed the Adams Central Patriots to Coach Carpenter Court where the Lexington girls took a loss, 29-62, before the Minutemen fell to the Patriots in the following boys game, 38-65.

Top scoring Minutemaids in the Thursday, Feb. 11 game with Adams Central included junior Gracey Smith with four points, senior Klair Fagot with five and junior Sarah Treffer led the way with 13 points.

Top scoring players for the Minutemen in the follow-up included senior Anthony Rodriguez with six points while sophomore Dru Truax and senior Noah Converse tied for the lead, each with 10 points.

The Minutemaids closed their regular season with the loss to the Adams Central lady Patriots and will begin their postseason journey next week. Beginning on Monday, Feb. 15, the fourth seeded Lexington girls are to play the top seeded Hastings Tigers to open the Class B-7 subdistrict bracket. The 4-16 Minutemaids tip off with the lady Tigers at 5:30 p.m.

While the Minutemaids head into their postseason, the Minutemen have one more game to play. The Lexington boys will be at home for their final regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 18 when they host the Grand Island Northwest Vikings. Tip-off between the 3-16 Minutemen and the 12-6 Vikings is set for 7:45 p.m.